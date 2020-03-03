SPONSORED: The Script are ready to rock the P&J Live arena

The Script are bringing their latest UK and European Arena Tour to P&J Live on Friday, March 13.

The Irish alt-pop trio released their new album ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ in November last year, marking the start of a new chapter for the band.

Having returned with the emotive, stadium-bound first single ‘The Last Time’, ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ is the sound of The Script – Danny O’Donoghue (vocals, piano, guitar), Mark Sheehan (vocals, guitars) and Glen Power (drums) – focusing on the inclusive, uplifting song writing that helped them become an arena-filling band with a fervent fan base worldwide.

In many ways, ‘Sunsets & Full Moons’ feels like a sequel to The Script’s much-loved debut album. Both albums emerged from emotionally turbulent times: O’Donoghue lost his father around the time of the release of their debut. And 10 years later, he lost his mother as they worked on this album – with both his parents passing on Valentine’s Day.

Naturally the songs began to reflect the band’s own personal experiences – and those are themes sure to resonate with their fans, too.

British singer and songwriter Becky Hill will support The Script’s UK tour show in Aberdeen.

The Voice UK star has written and performed on seven singles which charted in the top 40 of the UK official singles chart, including the million selling number one, Gecko (Overdrive) with Oliver Heldens, gold certified UK Top 10 single Afterglow with Wilkinson and club anthem Back & Forth with MK and Jonas Blue.

