SPONSORED: The power of Christ compels you…to see iconic film brought to Aberdeen stage

Four decades after “The Exorcist” became a horror classic that terrified and delighted audiences, fans can now enjoy it on stage.

For five days in November, His Majesty’s Theatre will play host to a demon (voiced by Sir Ian McKellen), the helpless girl it possesses and the members of the clergy trying to banish it forever.

When the medical profession fails to provide answers to young Regan’s strange symptoms, her desperate mother Chris turns to a local priest for help.

But before Father Damien can tackle what’s before him, he must overcome his own shaken beliefs, as this fight is for more than just one girl’s soul.

The Exorcist stars national treasure and BAFTA winner Paul Nicholas as Father Merrin.

Sophie Ward (best known for her roles in “Holby City” and “Heartbeat”) will play Chris MacNeil and household name Ben Caplan will play Father Damien.

Inspired by true events, this devilishly thrilling tale has been adapted for stage by John Pielmeier and directed by Sean Mathias.

Widely considered the scariest movie of all time, the film adaptation of The Exorcist sparked unprecedented worldwide controversy when it was released in cinemas in 1973.

Winner of two Academy Awards, William Friedkin’s masterpiece saw audiences petrified to the point of passing out and went on to become one of the top ten highest grossing films of all time.

Now, 45 years after its release, fans of the film and theatre alike get to experience a visually astounding, intelligent and thrilling theatrical experience.

Please note this production contains adult material and scenes of a sexual nature, which may shock and offend.

“The Exorcist” will be at His Majesty’s Theatre from Tuesday November 19 to Saturday November 23.

