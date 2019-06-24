SPONSORED: The most extreme circus performances you’ll ever see

This summer a new death-defying and extreme circus is descending on Aberdeen as part of its European tour.

Circus Extreme is a one-of-a-kind performance, that has been five years in the making and features some of the most talented performers in the world and it is coming to Aberdeen Queens Links from July 11 to 21.

Merging modern and contemporary styles with extreme stunts and classic clown escapades, audiences will be amazed by the jam-packed Circus Extreme with show-stopping performances that will have you on the edge of your seat, when not falling off it with laughter!

Acts include the Danguir Troupe (pictured above) – who will be preforming a high wire and double wheel of death stunt which has never been seen before in the UK – with leader of the troop, Mustafa Danger, flying in all the way from Africa for the performance.

Just back from its European tour, the extreme FMX team will be bringing you their jaw-dropping stunts to the Big Top as pilots fly through the air displaying cliff-hangers, nac nacs and supermans to name a few. Battling for air space, the Circus Extreme resident riders are sure to get the adrenaline pumping as they defy gravity with incredible mid-air backflips.

The stunt riding team will also be performing the Globe of Death (pictured above). The most death-defying act ever completed, as the group experience G-force similar to that of a fighter pilot! Watch as they loop vertically and horizontally all while encased in a mesh sphere. This really is one for the petrolheads!

Then there’s Henry the world famous Prince of Clowns, a legendary figure in the circus industry, who will be keeping the audience amused throughout the show.

On top of this there will be the Cloud Swing flying Trapeze, Whirl Wind Jugglers and lot’s lots more. This really is an event with something for everyone, if you’re a petrolhead, theatre-goer, thrillseeker or wanting to see one of the greatest shows of its time, make sure to get your tickets fast by clicking here.

The show will be housed in the UK’s largest state of the art, climate controlled Circus Big Top at Queens Links, Beach Boulevard, Aberdeen from Thursday 11 July to Sunday 21 July.

Here is a list of the performance times:

Thurs 11th July 7.45pm

Friday 12th July 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat 13th July 3pm & 6pm

Sun 14th 2pm July & 5pm

Mon 15th July 3pm & 7.45pm

Tues 16th July 3pm & 7.45pm

Wed 17th July 3pm & 7.45pm

Thurs 18th 3pm July & 7.45pm

Fri 19th July 3pm & 7.45pm

Sat 20th July 3pm & 6pm

Sun 21st July 12pm & 3pm

Tickets are priced:

VIP Ringside: £36 (Concessions £32)

Deluxe Ringside: £30 (Concessions £26)

Grandstand: £26 (Concessions £22)

Side View: £18 (Concessions £16)

Rear View (Restricted): £12 (Concessions £8)

*Book now to see Circus Extreme’s not-to-be-missed show by clicking here.