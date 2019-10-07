SPONSORED: The latest A/W kids fashion trends have arrived at Bon Accord

It’s officially autumn and as the weather starts to turn, now’s the ideal time to freshen up your little one’s wardrobe at the Bon Accord Centre.

Splash-proof, wind-proof, snow-proof, rain-proof – kids clothing needs to stand up to whatever autumn and winter throws at us, but it also doesn’t hurt if it looks good too.

Luckily, you’ll find lots of practical and stylish clothing at Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

It’s home to a variety of stores, all of which are starting to fill up with new season stock and trends, from dinosaur-themed coats to cosy pom pom jumpers.

Here are just some of the best new season kids fashion trends to check out.

Rainbow raincoats

This season’s raincoats come in all colours of the rainbow! With fun colours, novelty hoods (how adorable is this dinosaur coat?) and warm fabrics, they’re the perfect combo of personality and practicality.

Left to right: Smart coat with wool, Next £26-30

Boy’s core parka coat in yellow, John Lewis £45-51

Left to right: Navy and white dot puffer jacket, Jojo Maman Bebe £45

Waterproof dinosaur jacket, Jojo Maman Bebe £39

Puddle-proof boots

From splashing in puddles to playing hide and seek in leaf-covered parks, these boots will keep their feet warm and dry throughout.

You’ll find an option to suit all budgets at Bon Accord.

Left to right: Children’s isobel boots, John Lewis £32-40

Chocolate leather Chelsea boots, Next £30-36

Hunter original kids wellington boots, John Lewis £40-45

Winter warmers

As with coats, bright rainbow colours is one of the biggest trends in knitwear this year. These jumpers are guaranteed to keep your kid feeling cosy and warm, whilst also brightening up the coming months.

(Left to right) Striped knitted jumper, M&S £14-18

Ecru frill cable jumper dress, Next £14-18

Chenille pom pom jumper, M&S £14-18

Get more information on Bon Accord’s opening times, latest events and range of shops online here.