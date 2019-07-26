SPONSORED: The Finnies once in a generation jewellery sale

Finnies the Jeweller is holding a once in a generation sale in advance of its new store development, which is set to open during 2020.

During 60 plus years serving Aberdeen and the wider community, Finnies has always been committed to offering the very best products with a warmth of service that has become synonymous with everything it does.

Outstanding products and an unwavering commitment to service are just two of the three key elements that have contributed to the longevity of this local family business. The final element is the ability to continually evolve its store environment to suit both product and client requirements.

By always having an eye on the future, Finnies is able to attract new and exciting brands and ensure its store on George Street remains the centre of the business.

The Finnies sale

To keep ahead of current trends and offer the very best selection of watch and jewellery products, Finnies is developing the adjacent ground floor building that will allow the company to nearly double its existing space.

This extra space will allow the team at Finnies to ensure that more of their existing jewellery collection can be presented, however it will still not be sufficient to showcase every different line.

For this reason, the decision was made to hold a sale that will allow Finnies to present a specially curated selection of watches and jewellery, many being offered at half price.

Always advocating for their craft, the team at Finnies firmly believes that jewellery should be worn and enjoyed. By holding a sale they hope to give more people the opportunity to enjoy wearing one of the timeless pieces currently being offered.

The sale showcases a collection of both watches and jewellery, with each covering a glittering range of styles and designs. Expertise is always close at hand at Finnies, and this knowledge has been employed to ensure that this very special sale has something to delight every single customer they welcome online and in store.

Here are just a few of the sale highlights available now:

Tissot Bella Ora

NOW £225.00 WAS £330.00

18ct Yellow Gold Diamond & Emerald Eternity Ring

NOW £899.50 WAS £1,799.00

18ct Yellow Gold Amethyst Fancy Stud Earrings

NOW £107.50 WAS £215.00

The full sale collection will be available in store and online from Saturday 27th July until Saturday 31st August.

Shop the full sale collection online here or call 01224 636632.