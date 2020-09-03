SPONSORED: The Collective’s Kerasilk treatment straightens hair out!

The Collective Aberdeen’s new hair treatment will tame frizz and leave your locks looking and feeling silky smooth.

If you spend a lot of time each morning trying to style your hair or you just wish your tresses weren’t as messy, Kerasilk Control Keratin Treatment may be the one for you.

The popular treatment will make your hair go from frustrated to fabulous in a matter of hours.

“The treatment is aimed at anyone with unmanageable, unruly or frizzy hair,” said The Collective’s owner and managing director Julie Hulcup.

The popular city centre salon, which has been providing luxury hair and beauty treatments since May 2018, will offer two in-salon service options.

Julie is excited two of her talented hair stylists – Courtney Vaughan and Mitchell Williams – were trained and can now offer the exciting hair treatments in the salon.

She said: “Kerasilk Control Keratin Treatment and the Kerasilk Control De-Frizz Service both offer great solutions for long-lasting transformation of unmanageable and frizzy hair.

“The first treatment offers a long-lasting transformation into perfectly smooth and soft hair for up to three to five months.

“Dedicated to the individual texture of the hair, the Keratin Treatment service variety delivers highly predictable results for customised solutions.

“In comparison, the New Kerasilk Control De-Frizz Service is a long-lasting transformation into smooth and perfectly frizz-controlled hair for up to four to six weeks.

“The new in-salon service controls frizz and beautifies the hair’s natural shape.”

Unlike chemical straightening and relaxant treatments, KeraShapeTechnology reshapes the hair’s structure using keratin bonds.

Julie said: “The high-performing

KeraShapeTechnology actively interacts with the hair’s structure, and during the Keratin Treatment it penetrates into the hair and creates new keratin bonds to reshape the hair structure.

“The surface is long-lasting smoothened and softened.”

While the Kerasilk treatment is also suitable for those who have had their hair coloured, Julie would recommend having the treatment done prior to colour appointments as it may affect the tone of the colour.

She said: “You can have the treatment service and colour done at the same appointment.”

The treatment can enhance and smooth both straight and curly hair, however, it is not meant to be used to loosen curls.

The Collective Aberdeen’s clients will also receive Kerasilk shampoo and conditioners to take home, which are included in the price.

Julie said: “We recommend using these to prolong the effects of the treatment. They are sulphate and paraben-free.”

Kerasilk Home Care products will keep the recently revamped salon clients’ hair look smooth at all times.

The products, as well as the treatment itself, should also increase shine and speed up hair styling.

While the Kerasilk Control Keratin Treatment costs £150, the de-frizz service will cost £50-£75 – depending on hair length.

The Collective Aberdeen is situated at 148 Union Street. For more information or to book an appointment, visit The Collective website.