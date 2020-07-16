SPONSORED: The Collective is back – better than ever

The Collective Aberdeen has made its highly-anticipated return, with a brand new look and offering that’s “better than ever before”.

Situated on Union Street, the exceedingly popular salon has been providing luxury hair and beauty treatments to north-east customers since its inception

in May 2018.

However due to the coronavirus outbreak, salon owner and managing director Julie

Hulcup was forced to cease all operations in the venue in March this year.

But Julie, who is also a part-time personal trainer, decided to turn a negative into a positive, utilising the extensive lockdown period to improve not only the appearance of the venue, but also its offering.

“The team and I cannot wait to show off the new salon,” Julie said.

“Lockdown has allowed us to give The Collective Aberdeen a well-earned revamp and rebrand.

“It has new signage both inside and out, and has been painted from top to bottom. There is also fresh decor now, too.

“I’ve also been looking at reducing our waste as much as possible, so we have teamed up with The Green Salon Collective.

“They are going to help make us more sustainable by recycling our hair and foils initially – with more products to follow in future.”

The salon has also teamed up with FFOR – a Scotland-based company that offers vegan hair products and organic hair care.

“But other than ensuring clients leave the venue feeling relaxed and pampered, Julie has ensured that the safety of her team and customers will be at the forefront of their operations.

Julie said: “We have changed the layout of the salon and have invested heavily in PPE – hand wash, hand creams, hand sanitisers, disposable gowns, towels, aprons and gloves.

“All stations and equipment must be sanitised after every client.

“We can only see one client per stylist at a time and have removed every second chair to allow for the two-metre rule.

“Perspex screens have also been installed at our backwash, so they can all be utilised safely at the same time.”

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought worry to the industry, but Julie is confident that her close-knit team – consisting of seven staff, six self-employed members and salon manager Courtney Forbes – are “going to come out of it stronger than ever”.

“My team are so important to me, they are my work family,” Julie added.

“Each member has been amazing throughout this crazy period of uncertainty.

“All of us cannot wait to get our hands on everyone’s hair now that we’re back up and running.

“There has been a high amount of lockdown haircuts and box dye disasters, so we are looking forward to making everyone feel fabulous once again.

“It will be challenging due to the PPE, but the team and I are going to ensure we do all that we can to make it an enjoyable experience for our clients.”

Looking further ahead, customers at The Collective Aberdeen may soon have the opportunity to enjoy a refreshing tipple during their appointments.

Julie said: “In August, our drinks licence application goes forward for review.

“So once the government allows it, our clients can enjoy a complementary beverage in the salon.

“They will be able to pre-order drinks via our new website.

“It’s a luxury we cannot wait to provide.

“The team and I have also started renovations to our basement.

“We plan to have beauty rooms and offer spa treatments, as well as have a small private studio gym for exclusive one-to-one personal training sessions.

“I am proud that we have survived the first two years in this climate and that we did so well from the outset.

“This is testament to our fabulous team.

“We cannot wait to welcome everyone back to our new and improved salon.”

The Collective Aberdeen is situated at 148 Union Street.

For more information or to book an appointment, visit The Collective Aberdeen website.