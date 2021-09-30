Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Show Links
Sponsored Lifestyle

SPONSORED: The Body Shop aims to inspire customers after sustainable makeover

By Sponsored Content
30/09/2021, 9:00 am Updated: 30/09/2021, 10:01 am
Post Thumbnail

Since 1976, when The Body Shop first opened its doors, it has been  using its significant influence to be a force for good. With its revamped “workshop” style store refits – like in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord – the  activism for which The Body Shop is known really comes to life.

Not just for shopping, the newly designed Body Shop store at Bon Accord will be a hub of interaction, creativity and education for customers. Visitors will find ways in which to become more sustainable, either through the store’s new refill station service, or the
recently re-emerged Return Recycle Reuse system.

Store manager Eilidh explained: “Customers will be seeing and hearing about the activism we stand for when they visit the store – it is designed to engage people and
inspire them to make changes which positively impact our social and natural environment.”

Among the changes is the installation of a refill station, where customers can purchase a refillable 300ml aluminium bottle and fill it up with some of the brand’s best-loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and handwashes. And, when you run out of  lather, you just need to bring back the cleaned bottle, ready to be refilled.

Eilidh added: “By using the refill station for your shower gel alone, this saves 32 bottles of plastic a year.

“There really can be a massive impact just by one person using refillable options.”

The store’s Return Recycle Repeat initiative will also allow customers to easily recycle their products’ packaging.

Customers can take in any brand packaging, including “hard to recycle” materials, where it will be repurposed into storm boards within the UK.

On top of all this, the store now features a large, inviting sink at its centre so customers can try products for themselves before buying.

“It’s a fun and interactive way for people to try our products – we hope coming into the store will be a really unique and creative experience for customers,” says Eilidh.

As the manager of the Aberdeen store, Eilidh has spoken to customers and believes  that they’ll be on board with these new options.

She explains: “This is 100% in line with what our customers want and we’ll have the chance to inform people about the benefits of refilling and recycling and the impact it has not just on a global scale, but also a local one.”

The Body Shop’s friendly team will be on-hand to offer expert advice, personalised makeovers and body care, skincare and haircare experiential demonstrations.

And, if you want, they’ll also be excited to share and engage in activity around The Body Shop’s recent campaigns, the environment, social justice and how we can create and fight for a fairer and more beautiful world.

And the new changes go right through the refit.

Eilidh said: “A lot of work has gone into the refit of the store and we are hoping the customers will enjoy the experience the new look provides.

“The new items in the store are now all sustainable, right down to the ceramics and  bricks, where all components are recycled, upcycled or made from FSC wood, and all
locally sourced from the UK.”

In 2019, The Body Shop was B Corp-certified, joining a select group of companies united in their mission to drive change in society through ethical and sustainable business.

B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

And looking ahead, there are more changes to come from the brand, as Eilidh states: “We have committed that by the end of 2022 all of our products will be vegan.”

The Body Shop has reopened in the Bon Accord. Visit the Bon Accord website  for details of opening hours and more.

Tags

More from the Evening Express Lifestyle team

More from the Evening Express