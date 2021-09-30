SPONSORED: The Body Shop aims to inspire customers after sustainable makeover

Since 1976, when The Body Shop first opened its doors, it has been using its significant influence to be a force for good. With its revamped “workshop” style store refits – like in Aberdeen’s Bon Accord – the activism for which The Body Shop is known really comes to life.

Not just for shopping, the newly designed Body Shop store at Bon Accord will be a hub of interaction, creativity and education for customers. Visitors will find ways in which to become more sustainable, either through the store’s new refill station service, or the

recently re-emerged Return Recycle Reuse system.

Store manager Eilidh explained: “Customers will be seeing and hearing about the activism we stand for when they visit the store – it is designed to engage people and

inspire them to make changes which positively impact our social and natural environment.”

Among the changes is the installation of a refill station, where customers can purchase a refillable 300ml aluminium bottle and fill it up with some of the brand’s best-loved shower gels, shampoos, conditioners and handwashes. And, when you run out of lather, you just need to bring back the cleaned bottle, ready to be refilled.

Eilidh added: “By using the refill station for your shower gel alone, this saves 32 bottles of plastic a year.

“There really can be a massive impact just by one person using refillable options.”

The store’s Return Recycle Repeat initiative will also allow customers to easily recycle their products’ packaging.

Customers can take in any brand packaging, including “hard to recycle” materials, where it will be repurposed into storm boards within the UK.

On top of all this, the store now features a large, inviting sink at its centre so customers can try products for themselves before buying.

“It’s a fun and interactive way for people to try our products – we hope coming into the store will be a really unique and creative experience for customers,” says Eilidh.

As the manager of the Aberdeen store, Eilidh has spoken to customers and believes that they’ll be on board with these new options.

She explains: “This is 100% in line with what our customers want and we’ll have the chance to inform people about the benefits of refilling and recycling and the impact it has not just on a global scale, but also a local one.”

The Body Shop’s friendly team will be on-hand to offer expert advice, personalised makeovers and body care, skincare and haircare experiential demonstrations.

And, if you want, they’ll also be excited to share and engage in activity around The Body Shop’s recent campaigns, the environment, social justice and how we can create and fight for a fairer and more beautiful world.

And the new changes go right through the refit.

Eilidh said: “A lot of work has gone into the refit of the store and we are hoping the customers will enjoy the experience the new look provides.

“The new items in the store are now all sustainable, right down to the ceramics and bricks, where all components are recycled, upcycled or made from FSC wood, and all

locally sourced from the UK.”

In 2019, The Body Shop was B Corp-certified, joining a select group of companies united in their mission to drive change in society through ethical and sustainable business.

B Corp certification is awarded to businesses that meet the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, public transparency and legal accountability to balance profit and purpose.

And looking ahead, there are more changes to come from the brand, as Eilidh states: “We have committed that by the end of 2022 all of our products will be vegan.”

The Body Shop has reopened in the Bon Accord. Visit the Bon Accord website for details of opening hours and more.