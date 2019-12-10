SPONSORED: Take the stress out of Christmas gift shopping at Bon Accord

Whether it’s finding a meaningful gift or hunting out a bargain so you can stick to your Secret Santa budget, Christmas present shopping can prove a bit of a nightmare at times.

This year, take all the stress out of gift giving by turning to Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.

It boasts a huge range of shops to suit all budgets and tastes. From the Disney Store to John Lewis, Boots and H Samuel, the centre offers something for everyone.

No matter how difficult someone is to buy for, you’re sure to find the perfect present to make their Christmas.

To help you get started, Bon Accord’s pulled together some of its favourite gifts from across its shops.

Have a wee look to get inspired, and don’t forget to check these items out in person!

1 Festive fragrance set

Yankee Candle, £24.99

2 Limited edition GHD Gold® Styler

In colour Rose Gold from John Lewis, £135.15

3 Jack Wills gym bag and gifts

Available at Boots, £45

4 Mickey Mouse holiday cheer

Medium Soft Toy from Disney Store, £20

5 Hooded duffle coat

In colour Chilli from M&S, £79

6 Brown check scarf

River Island, £16

7 Rich plum gift set

The Body Shop, £18

8 Diamond necklace and earrings set

H. Samuel, £59

9 Fair Isle knit jumper

New Look, £19.99

10 Bon Accord gift card

Useable in 70+ shops (listed here)

Whilst you’re shopping, there are a variety of ongoing activities designed to keep the kids occupied, including posing with the puds and a popular Santa’s Grotto.

Plus, the centre’s wow factor festive lights pack plenty of holiday cheer – they’re guaranteed to get everyone in the festive spirit!

And don’t forget to keep yourself fortified with regular festive coffee and mince pie breaks at one of the centre’s cafés, like Starbucks or Costa Coffee.

Find out more about the range of shops available this Christmas at Bon Accord online here.