SPONSORED: Take a decadent break with a festive afternoon tea

This time of year can get pretty hectic – from Christmas shopping to lots of parties to visiting family spread far and wide. But it’s important to take time to relax and there’s nothing better than a warming afternoon tea on a cold day.

It’s also a fantastic way to catch up with loved ones before the new year.

These are just a few of our favourite afternoon tea spots in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire, so if you are looking for a festive afternoon tea, these should be top of your list.

Escape from the hustle and bustle of the Christmas season in Ardoe’s cosy Drawing Room with their Festive Afternoon Tea.

As well as the traditional sandwiches and scones with clotted cream and jam, tasty festive treats include chestnut and chocolate macaron, snowman meringue, gingerbread cake, cranberry cupcakes. You’ll even find roast turkey with apricot stuffing nestled in amongst egg and truffle mayonnaise sandwiches, smoked salmon and watercress sandwiches and cream cheese and cucumber sandwiches.

Enjoy traditional Afternoon Tea or Champagne Afternoon Tea this Festive Season in the Drawing Room at the 5 Star Marcliffe Hotel and Spa – they’ll have the fire lit for you!

Head to the beautiful surroundings of the award-winning Meldrum House – Society Magazine’s Hotel of the Year – for their festive-themed Afternoon Tea this December (available December 1 – 23).

Served by the log-fire in the Drawing Room or 800-year old Cave Bar, enjoy scrumptious apple and cinnamon scones and a selection of sandwiches.

Handmade toffee nut ginger cake, white chocolate snowballs, salted caramel delice and Nutella macaroons will be served with your choice of freshly brewed tea or coffee. Gluten free and allergy alternative options are also available.

For a little festive indulgence, add a glass of chilled fizz for just £7.50 per person.

Take a break from Christmas shopping and the hustle and bustle of the city centre and relax and enjoy festive afternoon tea in the tranquil setting of Norwood Hall Hotel.

When you walk through the front door of the hotel, you’ll be greeted not just by friendly staff, but also original Victorian décor and cosy open fires.

For one weekend only, tuck into homemade scones, cakes and a selection of sandwiches for only £12 per person. This offer is available on Friday November 29, Saturday November 30 and Sunday December 1.

This year at Pittodrie House Hotel they have an exciting calendar of festive events which promises something for everyone.

Whether you are celebrating with family, friends of colleagues, the team at Pittodrie House guarantees you a great time.

Why not go along and enjoy one of the festive afternoon teas with Santa – you won’t be disappointed!

The team at the hotel hope that you will be able to join them and look forward to welcoming you to Macdonald Pittodrie House this festive season.

