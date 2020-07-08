SPONSORED: ‘Sweet’ success story of Aberdeenshire confectionery business during lockdown

When Beverley Bell set up Sweet Treats in Aberdeenshire as a part-time venture in May 2018, she had no idea that less than two years later, it would become a full-time job.

Supplying a home delivery service of pick’n’mix sweets across Aberdeen was Beverley’s aim as she identified a gap in the market, something that no one else was doing in the area.

Since then, the business has grown and so has her customer base, particularly during lockdown. Today, the most popular home delivery sweet options are Munchie Pouches, Sweetie Cakes, hampers and the Movie Night Munch Boxes (which include all the snacks you need for a family to enjoy during movie night).

For those celebrating a lockdown birthday, and don’t want a traditional cake, the sweetie cakes have been a massive hit. These unique creations are made entirely from sweets.

Understandably, the coronavirus pandemic has brought disruption and chaos to a lot of businesses in different industries, however, for a number of local ventures – like Sweet Treats – it has had boosted business.

Beverley explained: “Lockdown has had a positive impact on my business, it has enabled me to grow my customer base and as a result I have introduced a number of new products which have proven to be successful.

“Once government advice came out regarding food delivery services the demand for my products sky rocketed. People were looking for a “pick me up” during lockdown, treats for their kids who had adapted well to changes and gifts for isolating family members.”

What attracts people to order from Sweet Treats is the friendly and personal service that Beverley offers that’s because every step in the process is carried out by her personally. Customers of Sweet Treats are not only impressed with Beverley’s service and range of sweets on offer, but also the fantastic rapport she has with them.

Also, Sweet Treats caters for a number of dietary requirements, including gluten free, dairy free, vegetarian and vegan. This is something that was very important to Beverley, as she explains: “Following a gluten free diet myself and, with family members who are vegetarian and dairy intolerant, I know how difficult it can be to find a variety of tasty treats, so I pride myself in the variety of sweets available for each.

“I also understand the importance of ensuring there’s no cross contamination when handling these products. I am passionate about my business and aim to provide a top quality service at a reasonable price. I do not charge any delivery fees for Aberdeen and Shire and will accommodate all requests wherever possible. I have a number of five-star customer reviews on my Facebook page and customer satisfaction is my main priority.

Beverley would like to thank everyone who has supported her business so far and has plans to launch a new website soon, making the order process easier. Sweet Treats is also hosting regular raffles in a bid to raise funds for local charities.

To find out more about Sweet Treats and how to order, visit Sweet Treats’ Facebook page by clicking here.