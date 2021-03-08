SPONSORED: Stewart Milne welcomes you to the Countesswells community

After the past 12 months, wellbeing and self-care are at the top of everyone’s list of priorities. And for the developers at Countesswells, wellbeing is at the heart of everything they do.

Carefully combining a stunning collection of new homes, the conveniences of modern life and excellent connectivity, with a fantastic outdoor lifestyle, Countesswells truly enjoys the best of both worlds with the city lights just beyond the trees and nature on your doorstep.

Stewart Milne Homes is proud to have two thriving neighbourhoods of stunning homes at Countesswells.

Regency Place won the coveted ‘Best Large Development’ award at the Homes for Scotland Awards and buyers looking to live in Aberdeen’s newest community are now even more spoilt for choice since the launch of Jubilee Walk.

Both developments feature a collection of two, three, four and five bedroom high-specification homes over 20 individual styles, including terraced, semi-detached and detached homes.

Carefully positioned between three ancient woods, Countesswells has been meticulously designed to link these woods with a network of foot, cycle and bridle paths as well as extensive areas of natural greenspace, formal parks, play areas and community orchards.

The planned Central Park will be Scotland’s largest new park in over 100 years and will be the hub of Countesswells hosting a wide range of activities, sport and community events.

Commenting, Neil Thomson, Deputy Managing Director of Stewart Milne Homes North Scotland, said: “Countesswells is an exciting new community which has been designed to ensure new homeowners can live life to the full.

“Combining lush, green and peaceful country luxury living, with the convenience of being just minutes from the city, interest has continued to be strong for our varied range of high specification homes.”

As well as taking care of your wellbeing, all your daily needs will be catered for with a range of new supermarkets, retail outlets, cafes, offices and medical facilities. Stewart Milne is delighted to be welcoming Sainbury’s as the first retailer to Countesswells, with their 4,000 sq ft local store opening Summer 2021.

Construction of the first of three new schools will begin soon, offering over 490 primary and nursery children high-quality facilities in safe, accessible and attractive surroundings. Countesswells Primary School is already in full operation with 40 pupils and a permanent headteacher. Housed within Hazlewood School they have their own classrooms, library, gym hall, dining room and after-school club.

Neil added: “We look forward to seeing construction begin on the first of three new schools and watching as this new town thrives over the months and years to come.”

Each of the homes built by Stewart Milne offers something different but all share the exacting standards, quality of craftsmanship, attention to detail and high specification that Stewart Milne Homes has built its reputation on for 46 years.

All come complete with AEG integrated appliances, fitted wardrobes, bathrooms, en-suites and cloakrooms fitted with high quality vanity units, solid wood doors, slabbed patios and much more.

Stewart Milne Homes offer a range of support and incentives tailored to your specific needs to help make your dream new home a reality. From up to 100% part exchange on your current home or 5% mortgage deposit for cash or first-time buyers, to LBTT support and free flooring, turf and fencing.

Make your appointment today for a safe and private visit to the flagship sales centre and five stunning showhomes. Open seven days from 11am to 5.30pm.

Find out more about Countesswells and the offers available on homes in the development at the Stewart Milne website.