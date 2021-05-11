SPONSORED: Step out of lockdown with beauty products to give skin a spring glow

As restrictions continue to ease, it is time to embrace lightweight make-up to give ourselves a natural, spring glow.

And whether you always return to your favourite make-up products or are looking

to experiment with new brands, Bon Accord in Aberdeen offers everything you could want – and more.

Recently reopening its doors to the public, beauty fans will discover an array of brands at the centre including SpaceNK, NARS and The Body Shop that fall in line with

current spring trends.

So with your calendar beginning to fill up with exciting events, it’s time to hit the refresh button with your make-up. Check out our favourite beauty products available to purchase in-store now.

Glowy Skin

When people see glowy skin, they automatically think ‘healthy skin’. It appears modern, youthful, natural and fresh, which is why there are an abundance of products on the market made specifically to give your complexion a glow.

If this sounds right up your street, then you’re sure to appreciate SpaceNK’s offering. From tinted moisturisers to liquid illuminators, your skin will look luminous after

application.

Looking for more inspiration?

The No7 Custom Blend Highlighting Drops from Boots is another must-have. Or

perhaps try applying a gorgeous primer to prep your skin before creating your look.

Uplifting Colour

Have you found yourself aiming to add a pop of colour to your look in areas other than the eyes? Then you must be a fan of blushers, lipsticks and glosses.

The Body Shop Lip and Cheek Stain is a dual-purpose liquid stain that gives lips and cheeks a natural pop of buildable colour, perfect for enhancing your look – and

the same can be said for SpaceNK’s Chantecaille Cheek Gelée.

Expressive Eyes

Over the course of lockdown, beauty fans have pulled out all the stops with eye make-up. Experimenting with textured eyeshadows and colourful eyeliners are among the ways that people have been aiming to show off their personalities through their eyes.

To achieve this, opt for the Own Your Naturals eyeshadow palette from The Body Shop. Packed with 12 light to dark mattes and shimmers, it’s easy to achieve subtle to dramatic, smudge-proof looks that last all day.

Also designed for easy building so you can have fun experimenting is the No7 Stay Perfect Shade and Define, available at Boots. It can be used as a liner or shadow

and allows wearers to define their eyes in a few swipes.

Finishing Touches

Before heading out, it’s important to consider rounding off the beauty process with some simple steps. These include adding a signature scent and setting your

make-up in place.

Jo Loves Pomelo, available at SpaceNK, is a vibrant and energising fragrance with breezy citrus notes that is perfect for the season.

And although eyebrows are sometimes overlooked, applying eyebrow gel is something that we’re seeing a lot more of recently.

The Benefit Gimme Brow Volumising eyebrow gel will not only give you more fuller-looking eyebrows but also create definition and keep them looking fresh.

Combining your glowing skin, defined eyes and colourful touches, you’re sure to have a spring in your step.

