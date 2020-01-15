SPONSORED: Step on, or up, the property ladder this weekend with Barratt Homes

This weekend, at developments across Aberdeen, Barratt Homes will be hosting a series of events tailored especially for house hunters looking to take their first or next step on to the property ladder.

The sessions at Riverside Quarter, Countesswells and Westburn Gardens will help inform buyers about a variety of schemes that can help make the dream of owning a home or upsizing into a larger property a reality.

Located close to the city centre, Westburn Gardens offers a selection of new three-bedroom homes available to move into now, and its stunning collection of one, two and three-bedroom apartments are set to launch this weekend.

Many professionals and families have already made Westburn Gardens their home and taken advantage of its great transport links and proximity to some of Aberdeen’s best schools, shops and restaurants.

First-time buyers are invited to join the team this Saturday and Sunday (18 and 19 January) to find out more about the First Home Fund, a new scheme launched by the Scottish Government.

With the fund, the Scottish Government will provide an interest-free equity loan of up to £25,000 towards a property. There is no price cap on the property and, even better, the loan is only repayable once the home is sold.

Meanwhile, at Riverside Quarter (pictured above) and Countesswells Barratt Homes’ expert teams will be hosting Part Exchange events. With plenty of green space, a wide selection of larger homes and excellent commuting links and amenities, both communities are perfect for new and growing families and professional couples looking for more space.

Part Exchange is designed with the customer in mind as it takes the stress and hassle out of buying and selling. Under the scheme, Barratt Homes can become the guaranteed buyer of your current property and ensure a smooth move into a new, modern five-star home. Part Exchange also eliminates any estate agent fees and promises fair market value for the current home.

*To find out more about the schemes available to buyers across the North-east join the Barratt Homes team from 10am to 5.30pm at Riverside Quarter, Countesswells and Westburn Gardens this Saturday and Sunday.