SPONSORED: Star-studded Scottish pop celebration tops the bill at True North Festival

Music fans in the north-east will be treated to a weekend of extraordinary music at next month’s True North Festival.

The award-winning festival is set to take over the city’s Music Hall, the Lemon Tree and various other city centre stages from September 19-22, with headliners including The Twilight Sad on Saturday, and a specially curated tribute to Scottish pop music with DJ Vic Galloway on Sunday, Rip it Up Live.

A celebration of Scottish pop, Rip It Up Live has been commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts for True North and will be curated and hosted by BBC broadcaster Vic Galloway.

Guest singers will include Claire Grogan of Altered Images, King Creosote, Steve Mason of The Beta Band, Emma Pollock from The Delgados, Richard Jobson of The Skids, Fay Fyfe and Eugene Reynolds of The Rezillos, Aberdeen’s own Kathryn Joseph, Honeyblood’s Stina Tweeddale, C Duncan, and Ross Leighton (Fatherson) performing some of their favourite songs from seven decades of Scottish pop.

The remainder of the weekend will see some of the most exciting and talented artists in the country descending on Aberdeen with gigs taking place at the Music Hall, Lemon Tree, and Tivoli, as well as Fringe events in various locations across the city.

Scottish indie rockers The Twilight Sad will be taking to the Music Hall stage as Saturday headliners, joined by special guests Aidan Moffat and RM Hubbert. Tickets are already on sale for a band riding high off the back of support slots with The Cure, who namecheck The Twilight Sad as one of their favourite bands.

True North will open on Thursday, September 19 at the Lemon Tree with critically acclaimed London punk band Shame. The London five piece have swiftly earned a reputation as one of the most visceral and exhilarating live bands in the UK and are sure to raise the roof at the Lemon Tree, kicking off True North in style.

Support comes in the form of Glasgow 4-piece indie-rock outfit Rascalton, who will be opening the festival, and DJ Retrospectre.

The historic surroundings of Aberdeen’s Tivoli Theatre will again host a festival gig this year.

Friday night’s headline event will feature former guitarist and co-founder of The Coral, Bill Ryder-Jones.

Now a singer-songwriter, producer and composer in his own right, he has collaborated with some of the biggest names in UK music including Arctic Monkeys, The Last Shadow Puppets, Blur’s Graham Coxon and Paloma Faith.

Younger music fans have been well catered for, with more family friendly events than ever taking place throughout the weekend, with My First Gig, Mini Manoeuvres and a Project Band showcase to name a few.

You can get the most out of the fantastic line-up with a full weekend pass available for £95, and day passes for £30.

Bookers can also take care of tickets and accommodation in one go with the package in partnership with The Sandman Hotel, visit the hotel website for details on how to book tickets and accommodation deals.

Full listings and more information is available online at the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.