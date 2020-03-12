SPONSORED: Spectacular new showroom marks 25 years of Thistle Windows

It’s got an iconic jingle and now this Aberdeen home improvements company has unveiled its iconic new showroom.

This year, Thistle Windows & Conservatories Ltd is celebrating 25 years in business and to show how far they’ve come in that time, they’ve unveiled a brand new showroom highlighting their ever-growing range of products and services.

Managing Director Ian Bruce said: “We opened our new showroom just a few weeks ago and already the feedback from customers has been extremely positive.

“The new space is over 10 times the size of our previous showroom, so we can create interesting and exciting displays that give customers inspiration every time they visit.

“It really is a marker of how far we’ve come, particularly with the space we now have dedicated to kitchens and bathrooms and also outside the showroom with low-maintenance decking, fencing and artificial grass.

“We also now have the space to showcase our plumbing, heating and home electrical services – our showroom finally does our work justice.”

One of the most interesting aspects of the new showroom is that it was designed and built by Thistle’s own team.

Marketing Manager Michael Queen explained: “From the outset it was very important to us that the showroom displayed the same high-quality fit and finish as our customer projects – so we kept everything in-house from design to completion.

“It’s also given staff a real sense of pride and ownership in the finished result because everyone has been able to share their opinions and have a real hand in making it.

“With the floor to ceiling windows, the daylight streams in, but we also have our smart lighting for in the evenings and when it’s darker outside. That creates a totally different ambience in the showroom – in fact it’s almost like we have two different showrooms!”

And the showroom will be ever-evolving.

“We want the showroom to change and grow with us. And we want returning customers to be wowed every time they come in because they see something new.”

CEO Nick Robson, who formed the company in 1995, reflected on Thistle’s journey over the last 25 years: “Our company has endured many challenges, including the credit crunch, the oil industry downturn and most recently the uncertainty with Brexit – but we have always focused on investment.

“I’m very proud to have overseen our steady growth over the years, which has allowed us to create more employment opportunities for local people.

“The opening of our brand new showroom is very much a sign of our commitment to investing in the next 25 years – and beyond!”

To find out more, visit the Thistle Windows website or visit the brand new showroom for yourself just off the parkway on Woodside Road, Bridge of Don.