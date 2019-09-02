SPONSORED: Specialist evening, prom and party dress shop opens in Newmachar

With a new shop just outside of Aberdeen, Dress2Impress has something for everyone with a fantastic range of evening, prom and party dresses.

Owners Linda Connon and Gail Frost had been discussing their own challenges trying to find outfits for an upcoming event, and decided to launch Dress2Impress to fill the gap in the market.

“We thought it would be a great idea for a local appointment based shop with a range of dresses covering various sizes and styles,” says Linda.

“Having looked at several premises we couldn’t find exactly what we wanted, but it turned out the answer was literally on my doorstep.”

They converted Linda’s double garage, located just three minutes from Newmachar Golf Course, and spent a few months transforming it into a bright and modern shop.

Stylish options

When it came to stocking their new shop, Linda and Gail sourced suppliers from both Los Angeles and London to ensure they could offer a standout collection of stunning dresses.

The first thing you’ll notice when you walk into the shop are the rails running the full length of two walls, filled with dresses in a rainbow of colours.

“Our stock of evening, prom and party dresses offer customers a great variety of designs, fabrics and colours. We like to think we have something for everyone and our dresses range from sizes 6 – 22,” says Linda.

“We have various styles with features including backless, strapless, halter neck, long sleeved, with a large number of them also having impressive diamante detailing. We know everyone’s style choice is different so to cater for this our collection includes full length and short dresses.”

Dress2Impress also have a policy to not knowingly supply the same dress to customers attending the same event.

“Every woman’s worst nightmare is turning up to an event, looking across the room at someone else wearing the same dress,” explains Linda.

“We are confident that with our wide collection finding an alternative dress they love just as much wont be a problem.”

You’ll also be able to complete your look with a variety of finishing touches on offer, including shoes, bags and jewellery, all chosen to complement the dresses in-store.

“Our display stands are a treasure trove of sparkling shoes and bags,” says Linda.

Visit Dress2Impress

Because getting to a shop during regular opening hours isn’t always possible, Dress2Impress works on an appointment-only basis.

“Living on location means we can offer individual appointment times during the day, evenings or weekends. These appointments give customers exclusive access to our collection while giving us the opportunity to help them find their perfect Dress2Impress,” explains Linda.

Dress2Impress will also be running a Pop Up Shop at the Newmachar Hotel on Saturday 21st September 2019, midday to 5pm.

The event is a great chance to see Dress2Impress’s stunning collection of evening, prom and party dresses, and accessories. There will also be a free prize draw to win a £50 Dress2Impress gift voucher, with the winner announced on the night.

Dress2Impress has chosen to raise funds for a fantastic local charity, CLAN Cancer Support. While the prize draw is free to enter, there will be a CLAN donation box for anyone wishing to donate.

Call 07734 441 143 to make an appointment or find out more on the Dress2Impress Facebook page.