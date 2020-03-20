SPONSORED: Space NK’s in-house expert gives you her tips for a summer glow

Summer’s just around the corner and that means it’s time for a fresh new look.

Space NK Pro Artist Millie Quinns shares her spring and summer make-up and beauty picks to create her favourite look of the season.

One of my favourite spring/summer trends for 2020 is glass-like, fresh skin with flushed cheeks and a bronze glow. I feel this is a look that works for all ages and skin tones while using skin-care infused products

The most important step for any look going into warmer weather is a fantastic SPF.

One of my personal recommendations is the Dr Dennis Gross Dark Spot Sun Defense Broad Spectrum SPF 50 Sunscreen. This is formulated with vitamin C & E to help combat dark spots on the skin while protecting your skin against the sun.

It has a beautiful lightweight texture that doesn’t feel greasy or heavy on the skin.

I personally love multi use products that I can layer on the skin.

OSKIA Nutri-Bronze Adaptive Sheer Tinted Serum is an anti-ageing, hydrating bronze serum that can be used in many ways.

You can use it over your skincare to add warmth underneath your tinted moisturiser/foundation or buff lightly on top of makeup with a fluffy brush as a liquid bronzer.

In spring/summer most of my clients love a lighter look, the Chantecaille Just Skin tinted moisturiser is perfect for this.

Formulated with green tea and honeysuckle, this sheer glowy tint evens out imperfections while providing pollution protection.

To add a bit of colour to the cheeks I love the Charlotte Tilbury beauty light wands.

They are a hybrid of blush and highlight in a cream texture. For summer months I love the shade “peachgasm” as I find peaches naturally compliment bronze tones in the skin.

A wash of colour on the eyes is a simple way to enhance and tidy up with little work.

Hourglass Scattered Light eyeshadows are super easy to use and best applied with fingers, they catch the light beautifully and really brighten the eyes.

Don’t be afraid of glitter, these have a beautiful sheen and the shade “Reflect” is great if you’re looking for a more subtle look.

Kevyn Aucoin has released a new range of lipsticks called “Unforgettable”.

They contain emollient oils for hydration and a rich colour pay off. They have two different types of finish, one more matte and the other cream.

They are super compact and easy to apply in one simple swipe. I love the shade Thelmadora, it’s the perfect nude with a slight shine.

No look is complete without a bit of body glow – a lot of people forget this step but it really marries everything together.

The Sol De Janeiro Rio Sunset Oil blurs the skin while adding a beautiful sheen across the body without being sticky. Its non-transfer and has a sweet salted caramel scent.

