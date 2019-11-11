SPONSORED: Snap up a bargain at the Donalds of Peterhead 3 Day Bonanza

There’s no need to wait for Black Friday – this year sees the return of Donalds of Peterhead’s popular 3 Day Bonanza from November 14.

The family-run independent retailer has run similar sales in the past that have always proved huge hits with existing customers, but this year everyone will be able to find some bargains during the three day event.

“In past years we’ve sent out vouchers in the post, but we’ve chosen to do it differently this year,” says Derek Donald, Director at Donalds of Peterhead.

“Now we’re opening up the 20% discount to everyone.”

The sale is running across four shops – Donalds of Peterhead, Riteway (Fraserburgh) and both Homestyles (Peterhead and Fraserburgh) – on Thursday 14, Friday 15 and Saturday 16 this November.

All four shops offer something slightly different and the 20% discount applies across the majority of ranges and products, excluding carpets, made-to-measure curtains and Euronics Agency Products.

That means you’ll be able to get 20% off bedding, towels and tableware; perfect for stocking up on or refreshing household essentials before you welcome guests and family over the festive season.

Continue getting ready for Christmas by starting your present shopping in the Gift Department, or stock up on Christmas decorations at either of the two Homestyle stores.

You’ll be all set up for the festive season in no time, and you’ll save some money in the process, too.

Also included in the 3 Day Bonanza are luggage and electrical appliances, including kettles and toasters.

Whilst you’re in shopping during the 3 Day Bonanza, don’t forget to enter the £500 gift voucher giveaway – all you have to do is write down your details and pop them into the box at Donalds of Peterhead’s household department to be in with a chance of winning.

Please note that the 20% discount is only available on goods purchased on the day by cash or card, and excludes purchases made using store credit accounts. Other terms and conditions may apply. In-store staff will help answer any questions you have.

Opening times and more information about Donald’s of Peterhead can be found online here. Alternatively, call 01779 474737 to find out more.