SPONSORED: Smash hit musical The Bodyguard ready to hit Aberdeen stage

A musical based on one of the most popular movies of the 1990s is coming to Aberdeen next month.

The Bodyguard, based on the hit movie starring Whitney Houston and Kevin Costner, sees former Secret Service agent turned bodyguard, Frank Farmer, hired to protect superstar Rachel Marron from an unknown stalker.

Audiences at His Majesty’s Theatre during the week-long run (November 5 to 9) will enjoy a host of Whitney hits including “Queen of the Night”, “So Emotional”, “One Moment in Time”, “Saving All My Love”, “Run to You”, “I Have Nothing”, “I Wanna Dance with Somebody” and one of the biggest hit songs of all time – “I Will Always Love You”.

Jennlee Shallow will play Rachel Marron, the iconic role the late Whitney Houston filled in the movie, while Benoît Maréchal is bodyguard Frank Farmer.

Other roles are filled by Micha Richardson (Nicki Marron), Peter Landi (Bill Devaney), Craig Berry (Tony), Gary Turner (Sy Spector), Phil Atkinson (The Stalker) and Simon Cotton (Ray Court).

The rest of the company includes Rosie Cava-Beale, Callum Clack, Myles Cork, Kerry Crozier, Sia Dauda, Gustav Die, Chris Edgerley, James Lee Harris, Holly Liburd, Jack Loy, Hannah Millichamp, Helen Parsons, Daniil Shmidt, Jessica Simmons, Yiota Theo and Michael Wade Peters.

Jennlee Shallow’s many theatre credits include Nala in The Lion King in both Australia and Germany, Deena in Dreamgirls and Sarah in Ragtime.

Jennlee has also performed in the Cirque du Soleil shows Kooza and Viva Elvis.

Benoît Maréchal starred as Frank Farmer in the French Production of The Bodyguard. His other credits include Quartett at the Odeon Theatre Paris and La Passion Selon St Jean at the Chatelet Theatre.

The Bodyguard, directed by Thea Sharrock with book by Oscar-winning Alex Dinelaris, had its world premiere at the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End in 2012 and was nominated for four Olivier Awards.

A sell out 18-month UK and Ireland tour followed, before the show returned to the West End at the Dominion Theatre.

The Bodyguard has also played in the Netherlands, Germany, South Korea, Canada, Italy, Australia, Madrid, France, and on tour throughout the US and can currently be seen in Stuttgart.

To book tickets, call 01224 641122, visit Aberdeen Performing Arts box offices at His Majesty’s Theatre, the Music Hall or the Lemon Tree or book online.