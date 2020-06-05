SPONSORED: Shoply launches in Aberdeen

Shoply, an online platform that ‘brings the local store to your door’, has arrived in Aberdeen.

The Edinburgh-based start-up launched in November 2016 and connects consumers to quality convenience stores in their neighbourhood.

You can find everything that you would in-store online and, even better, you don’t have to leave home to collect your order – they’ll deliver to you in one hour. True convenience at the touch of a button.

Shoply is well established in Edinburgh, Glasgow and the central belt, but is now available for the first time in the north east of Scotland.

Spital Local Store is already selling through Shoply, covering the city of Aberdeen.

How to use Shoply

Ordering with Shoply is straightforward. First, go to the website or download the app, and type in your postcode.

Then place your order and pay by credit or debit card (proof of ID is needed for alcohol purchases), and you’ll receive your order in an hour or at a time of your choosing.

A focus on local

Shoply is the new name for Drinkly – an award-winning platform which initially focused on the home delivery of alcohol and drinks – and has grown to now offer convenience items, like milk, bread and other essential groceries.

This diversification has long been in the works; the company’s aim has always been to help bridge the online gap between local high streets and its residents.

The on-demand service gained a new significance and value in light of the Covid-19 pandemic.

John Robertson, founder and CEO of Shoply, said: “Modern technology has proved to be absolutely critical to the way we go about our lives during this crisis, whether it’s accessing virtual office systems, taking part in live online exercise classes, or simply buying what we need to keep our households running as smoothly as possible, without leaving our homes.

“There are many people who have not had a network of friends or family nearby that they could call upon to help with things like grocery shopping – equally there are others home alone during the day who have not been able to venture out to pick up something urgent.”

Future plans

During lockdown, Shoply saw a spike in orders of over 500%, evidence that the high street was providing local communities with a lifeline to groceries and everyday essentials.

Looking to the future, to keep up with demand, Shoply is keen to welcome new retailers – and to do so, they’ve made the registration process as simple as possible.

“We provide the tech to help independent retailers create an online store and start selling within a couple of days,” said Robertson.

With new retailers being added to Shoply every week, more and more customers across Scotland will soon be able to conveniently and safely order from their local high street stores.

Download the Shoply app to place your order, or find out more online here.