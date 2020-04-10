SPONSORED: Scottish SPCA’s longest resident Bertie Brown is thriving in new home

The Scottish SPCA bid farewell to one of its longest residents in September 2019. After a whopping 290 days, Staffordshire bull terrier, Bertie Brown found his fur-ever home.

Scotland’s animal welfare charity cared for the lovable lad (and brilliantly named) Bertie Brown for far too long at the Dunbartonshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre. In fact, he was the longest serving resident until his new family came along. Despite being 10-years-old, Bertie is a young boy at heart and he still has bundles of energy and loves to play all the time.

The centre’s assistant manager, Kim Mackrell, said: “We had exhausted almost every avenue to get Bertie some extra attention but he was continuously overlooked.

“We issued press releases, created videos and we even changed his name and still nobody came forward for him.

“We just couldn’t understand it as he was such a loving boy with so much personality and character.

“He would run rings around some of the younger dogs when chasing a ball and he happily spent his time running after as many balls as he could get in his mouth.

“The team adored Bertie but they were desperate to find his forever family.

“Our dreams came true when a lovely couple came in and fell in love with him.”

The lives of Bertie Brown and Denise and Peter McLaughlin changed forever when they visited the centre near Dumbarton in August last year. They had previously rehomed a dog from the Scottish SPCA centre in Glasgow and knew they would rescue again.

Denise said, “We’ve always had rescue dogs and we had been devastated by the loss of our boy Buster in July of that same year. Buster was also rehomed from the Scottish SPCA. He was a brilliant boy and we missed him terribly.

“We had been looking at the website and saw Bertie Brown. We went to the centre just to have a look and I don’t think we intended on falling in love that day!

“His giant smile was what drew us to him.

“We met him and he was so affectionate and friendly. You would never have guessed his age due to his energy levels. Right then, we knew that he was the one for us.

“The day we collected him, all the staff came out of the centre to say goodbye. It was clear he had made a huge impression during his time there. They were sad to see him go but they all seemed so happy that he had finally found us.

“When we got him home, he settled in so well. Other dogs can cause him to be a bit wary but that’s because of past experiences. He much prefers human company and loves being cuddled.

“Bertie is a distinguished older gentleman at 10-years-old but you’d never guess. He absolutely adores the sea and we love to take him to Millport beach. He runs all over the sand and into the sea like a puppy.

“Our whole neighbourhood loves him and treats him like a celebrity as he is so friendly and handsome!

“He loves to show off by carrying balls in his mouth, he could play for hours.

“That doesn’t mean he doesn’t enjoy cuddling up beside us and napping on the couch too!”

The team at the Dunbartonshire Animal Rescue and Rehoming Centre is over the moon that Bertie has landed so firmly on his paws.

Kim said, “We cannot tell you how overjoyed we are at seeing Bertie Brown living the life he was meant to.

“Whilst we provide the animals in our centre with the love and care they need, nothing beats the security of a loving home.

“This just goes to show that there is that perfect pet out there for everyone and never to give up hope. We know Bertie never did. We did everything we could to find Bertie’s perfect people and it definitely paid off with Denise and Peter.

“We are just delighted that Bertie will spend his twilight years being spoiled and showered with love, just as he was always meant to be.”

The Scottish SPCA animal rescue centres are closed to the public due to coronavirus but the teams in the nine animal rescue and rehoming centres and dedicated National Wildlife Rescue Centre are still working behind the scenes to provide necessary care. Inspectors and animal rescue officers are still on the frontline to respond to emergencies rescuing injured and abused animals across Scotland.

*If you can help to ensure the charity can continue to deliver its vital services please visit the Scottish SPCA website by clicking here.