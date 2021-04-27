SPONSORED: Scotland’s only RAF Station is recruiting RAF Police Reserves

2622 Highland Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth is looking for new RAF Police and RAF Regiment Reserves – could you be the perfect fit?

It’s an exciting time to join 2622 (Highland) Squadron RAF Lossiemouth.

All new recruits will be part of the Next Generation Air Force – one that is embracing new technology and undergoing a digital shift. Plus, RAF Lossiemouth is Scotland’s only RAF station and it’s one of only two Quick Reaction Alert stations, responsible for protecting airspace over the north of the UK.

RAF Lossiemouth is undergoing a substantial development programme, including a runway resurfacing programme, new key strategic buildings and major work on its domestic site; all of which started in 2020 and is currently ongoing.

Once the development programme is complete, RAF Lossiemouth will be one of, if not the, premier base in the RAF, home to the Typhoon combat aircraft, P8 Poseidon maritime patrol aircraft and from 2023, the E-7 Wedgetail surveillance aircraft.

RAF Lossiemouth is also home to 2622 (Highland) Squadron, the only RAF Reserve Squadron on this high profile, front line airbase in Scotland.

Recruiting RAF Police Reserve

2622 (Highland) Squadron is in the process of recruiting ex-RAF Police to fulfil a new establishment role, as an essential part of RAF Force Protection.

Recruiting RAF Police is a first for the Squadron, which is currently looking to recruit a limited number of ex-RAF Police to assist in shaping its training and future recruitment before they start general RAF Police Reserve recruiting.

Spaces for this initial round of recruitment are limited, so those interested are encouraged to get their application in as soon as possible and help shape the RAF Police flight for future utilisation.

Become an RAF Reserve

2622 (Highland) Squadron is always looking for potential RAF Regiment Reserves too, with recruitment open to men and women between 18 and 54 years old.

This part time role requires you to commit to a minimum of 27 days in 12 months. That’s split up in to 12 ‘non-continuous days’ (or six weekends) and then 15 days spent on exercises or courses.

With the 2622 (Highland) Squadron, you’ll be given 12-18 months advance notice for in-house training weekends, which will help you plan around family and work life. For any external courses outside of their control, they give as much notice as possible.

And that’s one of the biggest advantages to becoming an RAF Reserve – as well as travelling and supporting your country, you’ll get access to unique professional development opportunities. This can include specialist courses in the likes of leadership, teamwork, communication and adventure training, all skills that you can transfer into your main employment.

One Reservist at RAF Lossiemouth said: “You will learn some valuable skills that you can transfer into your civilian life. You will have a lot of laughs with your colleagues. Through all this you will be supported by a fantastic recruitment and training team who will get you through the application and training process whilst you serve on the unit.”

Find out more about joining RAF Lossiemouth

Those interested in finding out more about joining 2622 (Highland) Squadron as either RAF Police or RAF Regiment Reserve will be invited to attend an online presentation.

Taking place virtually, these presentations offer more detailed information about what’s involved to help you make a decision. The groups are kept purposefully small so that it’s easier for anyone to ask any questions they may have.

At the moment, these are taking place in the evenings, for convenience around working days.

Find out more about joining 2622 (Highland) Squadron at RAF Lossiemouth.

Email 2622sqn@gmail.com or 2622AUX-recruiting@mod.gov.uk or alternatively, call 07870 394328.