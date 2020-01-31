SPONSORED: Score a career in professional services with EY in Aberdeen

Cast your mind back to January 1, when you vowed to find an exciting job in the Granite City. You might be looking for progression, a career change or even further responsibility.

At EY in Aberdeen, you can expect global scale and impact.

And with a growing team and forthcoming office move to the heart of the city, there’s a range of new opportunities across all levels of the business to start or continue to grow your career.

EY’s flexible working policy also supports all employees to gain a better work-life balance.

It played a key role in the career of school leaver Murray Mitchell (pictured above), allowing him to balance his impressive rugby career with a role within Assurance.

The fact he was able to take leave from his role enabled the 23-year-old to gain a full professional Scotland cap.

He will become a chartered accountant later this year and has enjoyed working with different businesses during his five year apprenticeship programme.

“EY were incredibly supportive of my rugby career and I was able to make use of the company-wide flexible working policy,” said Murray.

“I now have a full professional Scotland cap and that kind of thing doesn’t come around very often as an amateur player.”

Murray was able to balance tournaments with accountancy exams and has no regrets about taking a different path from school friends.

“It was quite a tough decision on whether to pursue a career or go to university,” he said.

“But after reading an article on EY and fully understanding the size of the company, my mind was made up.

“EY is a global firm and I have always been interested in finances and understanding business from the inside out.

“Knowing I would be gaining a professional qualification was very appealing.

“I also quickly learned that not having a degree would not hold me back in terms of progressing.

“It was challenging when my friends all went off to university, but I remained focused on what was right for me.”

“It has been a very interesting four-and-a-half years so far and it is fairly fast-paced in terms of progression.

“Had I gone to university, I would have undertaken a four-year degree plus a further three years to sit the required exams.

“Going straight from school into a professional environment comes with different pressures, but the support network from EY is always there across all levels.

“I have no regrets and I’m excited for the future.”

Join Murray, alongside a team of global experts at EY in Aberdeen.

Learn more about building a career at EY online here.