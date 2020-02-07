SPONSORED: Say ‘I do’ with Pittodrie House’s award-winning wedding co-ordinator

If you want a wedding that’s dazzling, stress-free and full of love, then you need Nicola!

Nicola Daniels of Pittodrie House Hotel recently won Wedding Co-ordinator of the Year at the Top Tier Awards – because she always goes the extra mile for her couples.

She explained: “When it comes to organising weddings there’s not very much we can’t do. We’ve had people arrive by helicopter, multi-day events with lots of activities, special menus – pretty much anything can be arranged. Just tell us what you want!”

It’s no surprise Nicola scooped the national award – she takes time to get to know each couple and what the wedding of their dreams looks like. Then she makes that dream a reality.

“I try to make people feel at ease from the moment they get in touch, because it can be quite intimidating walking into a beautiful and grand venue like this.”

It’s this friendly and pleasant demeanour that won her the Top Tier Award, which was solely voted on by brides and grooms.

Emma Small, who had her wedding at the hotel last year, agreed: “Nicola really did ensure that there was nothing for us to worry about – a few people did comment that I must have been one of the calmest brides but I think that was mostly due to having Nicola there every step of the way!”

In fact, it was Nicola who sealed Emma and her fiance’s decision to have the wedding at Pittodrie House.

“When we visited Nicola at Pittodrie House we both knew straight away that she would be brilliant in planning our wedding and that we wanted it to be the venue for our big day.”

She said: “The attention to detail was second to none. At every stage we knew our big day was in safe hands.”

Emma added that she wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Nicola and Pittodrie House to happy couples planning their own big days.

“We would have no doubts at all in recommending Nicola and Pittodrie House to other couples who are planning to get married. The venue is amazing and any couple is sure to have the best memories of their big day.

“Due to the fact that all of the arranging and organising is taken on by Nicola there really is nothing else to do other than enjoy every second of your big day!

“She was absolutely brilliant and I would urge anyone who is thinking about tying the knot soon to get in touch with Nicola.”

