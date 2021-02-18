SPONSORED: Robert Gordon’s College offers the very best start in education

The core values of Community, Leadership, Curiosity, Innovation and Resilience underpin all that pupils experience at Robert Gordon’s College. This is the DNA of the Gordon’s community and provides pupils with the skills and tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex world.

From the moment pupils arrive they are encouraged to find out what they are good at and supported to do it to the best of their ability.

These values helped the community to quickly develop new ways of engaging with prospective families. Robin Macpherson, Head of Robert Gordon’s College commented: “It’s been an extraordinary time in the education world, with remote learning during lockdown, and coping with restrictions and life behind masks. We adapted, we innovated, and we learned how to handle the new normal.

“There is nothing quite like a personal visit, walking through the iconic school gates, meeting people and seeing all the classrooms and outdoor space. So, we looked for innovative ways to help families to experience Robert Gordon’s whilst being unable to join us onsite.

“We created a bespoke studio to broadcast live from in a socially distanced format and welcomed panelists across a number of our campus locations. We also involved pupils too, and they’ve adapted so well to appearing before a camera. It is important that we continue to provide families with the opportunity to meet with us, ask live questions, enjoy virtual tours and engage with members of the team across the college.

“The feedback from families has been excellent because we are able to recreate the warmth and openness of the school community. It’s fantastic to see parents and pupils becoming increasingly comfortable with this medium, allowing us to build that partnership with the college in a world where we can’t be physically present and I make no apology for being hugely proud of everything that we do.”

Future Ready

Innovation and forward thinking sit comfortably at Robert Gordon’s College. With over £31 million invested in facilities across the school, Robert Gordon’s represents the best of a traditional Scottish education and looks towards the future.

Local school, global outreach

Mr Macpherson highlighted: “We’re a local school that thinks globally. We have pupils from the city and the shire, and with Aberdeen’s position in the global energy sector, we’re proud to welcome families from international destinations each year.

“Diversity is a real strength of our community; 37 nationalities are represented within our school gates. Last year we spent £1.8 million on bursaries enabling pupils from across the north east region to join our senior school. This is a genuinely inclusive school and families from all walks of life contribute to our vibrant community.

“We’re keen that pupils develop their own sense of identity. We want them to discover who they are, and in turn what their place in the world is. We always look to challenge them, and help them to achieve things that they might not think possible.

“We want them to be brave and adventurous, with a particular focus on learning how to learn, so they can adapt and thrive in an ever-changing world.”

Critical thinking, mentoring and networking

Teamwork, communication and leadership are encouraged to prepare pupils for entering the world of work. Developing an entrepreneurial mindset enables pupils to leave school with confidence and the belief that they can make a positive impact in the world.

Robert Gordon’s College pupils benefit from the experience of former pupils and our global network of partners across the world. The former pupil network helps the next generation with advice, mentoring, work experience and internships, and facilitating introductions with experts in specialist career or university courses.

Dr Andrea Woolner, Class of ‘04, Clinical Lecturer in Obstetrics and Gynaecology, University of Aberdeen said: “Robert Gordon’s gave me the confidence to be me, and to push myself to reach my potential.

“The college nurtured my ambitions, encouraged me to develop skills in team work, leadership and communication and provide a safe place to learn and achieve to a high academic level.”

Be all you can be

Mr Macpherson summarised: “Choosing the right school for your child is one of the most important decisions of your life. Our motto translates as ‘be all you can be’ – and it’s something that we use time and time again in conversations with pupils as they progress through school.

“The Gordon’s community is passionate about sharing knowledge, sparking curiosity and inspiring pupils about their future. We’re a family school, and we want your child to be happy and successful – in that order.”

Register for the next virtual open event which takes place on Friday, 26 March, 2021, or contact the Admissions team to learn more about what a Gordon’s education can offer your child via admissions@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk or visit the Robert Gordon’s College website.