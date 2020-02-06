SPONSORED: Robert Gordon’s College offers children the very best start

Giving children the best possible start to their education can have lifelong benefits. And the staff at Robert Gordon’s College strive to provide that great start.

The school is an exciting place to learn where staff aim to provide the very best start to a child’s education. The opportunities available to pupils are phenomenal allowing them to discover, explore and learn about themselves and prepare for the ever-changing world ahead.

Sarah Webb, Head of Junior School, said: “Parents select Robert Gordon’s College as they are aware of the high reputation the college has, not just in Aberdeen but across Scotland.

“As a sector-leading school, parents value the opportunities offered to their children through the wide range of specialist teachers and extracurricular clubs available. Children are challenged to be curious and develop a love of learning in a supportive and caring environment.”

And when it comes to picking a school, Sarah advises parents to consider when making their choice: ethos, educational standards and logistics.

She explained: “The ethos of a school is really important. It is essential to visit the school to find out for yourself what the school is like.

“You may have heard from friends or family about a school, but your own personal experience is the most important. You know your child best of all and you know how their needs will be best met.

“You also need to understand the educational standards of the school and what support will be available for your child if required – will they be appropriately challenged to achieve their full potential in every subject? What curricular specialists are available and how often will your child get the opportunity to be taught?

“Here at Robert Gordon’s our specialist subject teachers help children extend their skills in art, drama, music, PE, science and French every week across the school year.”

Sarah continued: “The third area which I feel is important to parents, are the logistics of the school day.

“You may be asking about whether there is a breakfast club and after school services available, perhaps even a school bus. Out of hours care is essential to many working parents.”

RGC pupils follow the Scottish curriculum and from the earliest age children are used to active interdisciplinary learning in the class, building confidence through participation.

Academic strength sits side-by-side with the unrivalled choice of over 50 extracurricular and sporting clubs with over 50 clubs available in Junior School. Pupils can choose from choirs, team games, sports, art, dancing, drama and more.

The Out of Hours Care service at Robert Gordon’s College offers pupils a safe, caring and welcoming environment for creative play indoors and outdoors. Families can book places on a regular or ad-hoc basis​​.​ The morning session starts at 7am and end of day sessions run until 6pm.

Pupils from Primary 1 upwards can travel to school using the school buses. Many children enjoy the daily bus service with their friends, which allows parents the comfort that their child is safe and well looked after. The friendly school bus escorts accompany pupils to ensure the agreed drop off and pick up arrangements are in place between families and the school.

Sarah added: “Open days give you the opportunity to come and see a school and understand how the school operates as well as the breadth of opportunities that are on offer.

“However visiting the school on a normal school day really gives you a sense of the school ethos and positive relationships across the school.”

Arrange a visit and see what being part of the Gordon’s community can offer your child or speak with the admissions team on +44 (0)1224 646346 or admissions@rgc.aberdeen.sch.uk.