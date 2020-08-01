SPONSORED: Reconnect with loved ones in a beautiful country setting just minutes from Aberdeen city centre

As much as we love our homes and gardens, many of us are really looking for a change of scene for a little bit – and one Aberdeen hotel offers peace and tranquillity without having to travel miles into the countryside.

Norwood Hall Hotel is a historic building set within beautiful wooded grounds that will make you forget you are just a mile or two away from the hustle and bustle from the city.

With the changes to the government’s lockdown restrictions, you can now enjoy a meal, drink or afternoon tea, or host a small special occasion in the hotel or on the grounds.

General manager Ivan Franssen said: “We have been anxiously awaiting the day we could welcome guests back to the hotel. We have worked hard to create an atmosphere that blends the high quality we are known for with health and safety measures that will ensure everyone who comes through the doors will be safe and, most importantly comfortable, coming to Norwood Hall.

“We are currently asking guests to pre-book their meal or event with us and there will be hand sanitising stations in the hotel. We will also have our smaller function rooms available for people who would prefer a private dining experience.

“Or if people want to enjoy their time in the picturesque grounds, we now have tables and chairs outside where you can have afternoon tea, lunch, dinner or just a cool drink in the sun.”

Walking distance from Pitfoedels and Cults and just a few minutes’ drive from the city centre, Norwood Hall brings the country to the city and is the perfect tranquil getaway.

“Our afternoon teas are a great way to have a leisurely catch up with friends and family and throughout August we will be running the Eat Out To Help Out scheme, where every person dining at Norwood Monday to Wednesday can get 50% off their food and soft drinks up to the value of £10 per diner.

“This will apply in situations where there is no other offer or deal in place.”

For those looking to turn their visit to Norwood Hall into a mini break, the hotel currently has a dinner, bed and breakfast offer for Sunday to Thursday. Enjoy a stay in a double or twin room for just £110 a night.

And if you have your wedding at Norwood Hall between now and January 12, 2021, you will benefit from the 15% VAT reduction.

Ivan said: “We know that many people have been disappointed not to be able to mark special occasions during lockdown, but at Norwood Hall our team are ready to help you put on the perfect event.

“We have a range of small private rooms which visitors can use for small weddings, private dinners, belated graduation celebrations and much more.

“Just get in touch and we will make your next event extra special.”

Find out more, including contact information to make your next booking, at the Norwood Hall website.