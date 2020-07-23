SPONSORED: Put a new face on lockdown with Bon Accord

Make sure you stay on top of your skincare routine during lockdown with a range of products from Aberdeen’s Bon Accord.

Since lockdown began, many of us stopped wearing make-up on a daily basis and focused more on our skincare regime – so why does it seem like our skin is breaking out more than usual?

Despite taking a lot more time to take care of our skin and drinking enough water, many of us have to deal with unwelcome spots and not-so-dewy skin.

Worrying about one’s own health, family and potentially job uncertainty leaves the skin feeling very stressed, which leads to breakouts.

In addition, sudden lifestyle changes – whether positive or negative – are also a contributing factor.

While many would think not eating out and exercising more would have a positive effect on their skin, it may actually take some time for your body to process this change and in doing so push toxins out.

Along with blemishes, some people may notice their complexion looks duller than usual.

Even if you do not wear make-up, you shouldn’t skip your evening skincare routine because even without decorative cosmetics, your skin still produces oil and sweat which should be cleansed away regularly.

If you want your skin to appear brighter, you should consider purchasing moisturisers that contain Vitamin C.

Sunday Riley Tidal Brightening Enzyme Water Cream, which can be bought in Bon Accord’s Space NK, also promises to hydrate and exfoliate your skin.

You could give your face a burst of energy with No7 HydraLuminous Water Concentrate from Boots and Drops of Youth™ Youth Cream from The Body Shop too.

Brighten your appearance with Liz Earle Instant Boost Skin Tonic or treat yourself to Pixi GLOW Glycolic Boost Sheet Masks.

And if you have chapped lips, then By Terry Baume de Rose Lip Care from Space NK or Nuxe Reve de Miel Lip Balm from M&S could be the ones for you.

Boasting a number of beauty stores, including Space NK, John Lewis, The Body Shop and Boots, you’re guaranteed to find a skincare product you will love.

