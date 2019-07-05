SPONSORED: Protect your family from chickenpox at your local pharmacy

You can get your children vaccinated from chickenpox at Will Chemists.

Chickenpox is a common infection in children, it can cause a great deal of discomfort, stress and even pain for sufferers.

Symptoms usually start appearing 7-21 days following exposure to the virus and often begin with a fever before a characteristic blistered rash develops.

These blisters can weep a clear fluid before scarring over.

On rare occasions it can lead onto more serious conditions, including pneumonia and swelling of the brain.

It can also have more severe complications for people with weakened immune systems or pregnant women (and their unborn babies). It can cause a range of serious birth defects, as well as severe disease in the baby when it is born.

NHS advice is to keep your child off school/nursery if showing chickenpox symptoms and offer paracetamol for fever/pain and use a soothing cream or lotion available from a pharmacy to ease the discomfort of the rash.

Always ask the pharmacist for advice.

The team at Will Chemists is offering the varicella vaccine, which is available for children over 12 months of age who haven’t already had chickenpox.

It’s a course of two injections (given four to eight weeks apart) and studies have shown that 98% of children vaccinated are protected from chickenpox.

The vaccine is a routine vaccine in many other countries, but has not been established by the NHS in the UK as part of the childhood immunisation schedule.

Varivax is a live vaccine, which means it does contain living virus but these have been weakened so that the infection does not become virulent (it cannot overcome the body’s defence mechanisms).

The vaccine protects against infection without causing a full chickenpox infection and associated symptoms.

The charge for this service from Will Chemists is £110. This is the total amount for both doses – no further administration or consultation fees apply.

Find out more about the chickenpox vaccine, and other services available, at Will Chemists website.