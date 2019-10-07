SPONSORED: Prepare your garden for winter with Kellockbank Garden Centre

As summer gives way to autumn, gardeners have cold days, long nights and lots of leaves to worry about.

But fear not, autumn doesn’t have to mean doom and gloom for your garden. At Kellockbank Garden Centre you’ll find everything you need to make sure your garden continues to look good throughout the winter and is ready for the coming seasons.

Plus, they’re currently holding a Plant & Outdoor Living Sale where you can save up to 50%.

You’ll find the garden centre just off the A96 between Inverurie and Huntly and in the meantime, here’s some advice on how to ensure your garden is ready for the frosts of winter.

1 Tidy the garden

Fallen leaves and dying shrubbery can quickly overcome any garden, so tidying up throughout autumn is essential work.

Trimming or raking will help, as will removing any diseased plants or weeds to encourage new plants to grow come springtime.

And don’t forget to disinfect and fumigate your green house from persistent pests.

Visit Kellockbank Garden Centre for all the tools you’ll need to care for your lawn and plants. They offer tools for planting, digging, pruning and weeding, as well as protective gear like aprons and gloves.

2 Make the most of compost

Autumn is the perfect time to make your compost pile grow, with waste such as fallen leaves becoming excellent composting material.

When covering plants, compost will give them extra warmth and moisture. Bark is good to protect the delicate growth and fleece over for extra protection, making sure you’re ready for winter.

3 Autumn planting

Don’t be surprised that early autumn marks a great time to start planting bulbs; Daffodils, Tulips, Crocus and Snowdrops (to name a few) give a welcome blast of colour to welcome in spring.

Kellockbank Garden Centre also have a selection of bedding plants such as Pansies, Violas, Primroses, Polyanthus, Ornamental Kale and Cyclamen (which is exceptional for instant colour now). They also have seasonal planters to brighten up front doors and a new selection of fruit and ornamental trees.

You can always ask the team for advice on what will work best in your garden this autumn.

4 Master lawn care

Now’s the perfect time to get on top of lawn care with a selection of autumn lawn care products.

After removing dead leaves, you may find that your lawn has some bare patches. By quickly reseeding these areas and allowing the Scottish rain to do its work, your garden will soon be back to looking its best!

The garden centre is open seven days a week, 9am to 5pm, with a popular café serving delicious coffees, breakfasts, lunches and light bites. See Kellockbank Garden Centre’s website or Facebook page for more information.