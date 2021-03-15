SPONSORED: Power up your career in 2021 with Survivex and AIS Training

Leading training providers Survivex and AIS Training are helping people who want to move up the career ladder in 2021.

#PowerUpYourCareer will see Survivex and AIS Training sharing information and expertise to help people progress in careers such as scaffolding, lifting operations, rope access and the offshore oil and gas industry.

As well as running a series of free advice and guidance articles detailing how and when to take the next career step, the campaign will include interviews with industry leaders, inspiring case studies and a virtual information event.

Charlie Guthrie, Group Marketing Manager at 3t Energy Group, said: “Advancing your career generally means more money, greater responsibility and higher standing at work but sometimes the route to career progression can be unclear.

“Every year, Survivex and AIS Training train more than 75,000 delegates in a wide range of disciplines and we help many of these delegates with their career development. We also work closely with some of the world’s leading employers so have an in-depth understanding of the hierarchy of skills requirements at every level.

“#PowerUpYourCareer will set out clearly how and when to take that important next career step by tapping into the extensive knowledge of our team of highly skilled instructors, industry bodies, clients and other delegates. Hopefully, anyone wanting to ‘Power Up’ their own career will find it useful.”

Visit the Survivex website to find out more.