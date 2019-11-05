SPONSORED: Popular Santa’s Grotto returns to Bon Accord this month

Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Shopping Centre is getting ready for the fast-approaching festive season with the return of its popular Santa’s Grotto and Christmas light display.

The return of its magically fun and picture-perfect Santa’s Grotto is guaranteed to keep festive spirits high over the coming months. You’ll find it on the upper mall of the Bon Accord Centre from the 16th of November.

It costs £4.95 per child to visit, with the price including a memorable gift and the chance to meet Santa and his elves in his winter wonderland.

And whilst the kids are sure to love it, it’s also helping to raise money for charity, too! All proceeds from Santa’s Grotto this year will go to The ARCHIE Foundation.

“We are delighted to welcome Santa back to his Bon Accord home,” said Craig Stevenson, Centre Manager.

“Santa’s Grotto has been a popular attraction at the centre for the past few years.

“Working in partnership with The ARCHIE Foundation to create lasting memories for families makes it even more special.”

Stop by and take a break from your Christmas prezzie shopping to say hi to Santa. You can book in online but walk-ins are also accepted.

Festive fun

Bon Accord’s Christmas lights are also returning for their third year this time, with 2019’s festive display set to include a giant Christmas tree, light up reindeer and twinkling stars suspended from the upper mall.

It all makes for some festive photo opportunities, especially with the Christmas pudding – soak up all the festive vibes and get posing with the pud!

Craig said: “We are very excited for the return of our popular Christmas lights display.

“We have been overwhelmed by the positive feedback we have received and are looking forward to bringing this back for another year.

“We work hard to bring the ‘wow’ factor every year and delight our visitors.”

Find out more about Bon Accord’s Santa’s Grotto and Christmas lights display online here.