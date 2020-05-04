SPONSORED: Popular Aberdeen bakery raises a smile during lockdown

O’Caykx, a popular and award-winning Aberdeen wedding and speciality cake business, is getting creative during lockdown to share the joy of baking.

“People need to be cheered up, in this climate,” says Oyin Adekola, owner of O’Caykx.

“We have a poster in the shop that says money can’t buy happiness but it can definitely buy cake. People come in to our shop to make themselves happy or to celebrate a happy occasion.

“And we can still have a reason to be happy, and cake can do that.”

Whilst the bakery in the centre of Aberdeen is currently closed to the public, Oyin is helping to keep customers happy and full of joy through a recent virtual baking class.

Participants were given a week’s notice and a list of ingredients, before joining in the virtual class to learn how to turn it all into one of O’Caykx’s signature sponges.

O’Caykx baking classes are normally one-to-one and cost £120, so the free online class proved popular.

“They had so much fun, the feedback has been great. Some of the participants sent pictures of their cakes, and some of them had never even baked before,” adds Oyin.

Another virtual class may be on the cards in the near future, with details to be announced on Facebook.

And you can also order brownie making kits, which include everything you need to make O’Caykx’s popular brownies, if you want to keep baking at home.

Keeping busy during lockdown

O’Caykx is also offering contactless cake deliveries within Aberdeen during lockdown. It’s the perfect treat for a birthday, anniversary or other special occasion – or just to cheer you or a loved one up!

“People still have birthdays and celebrations,” explains Oyin.

“We’re not doing high spec bespoke cakes at the moment, but we are doing buttercream cakes that can be ordered from the online shop. We deliver only on Thursdays, but the cakes stay fresh for a week.”

The reduced delivery availability means Oyin can limit non-essential travel and work alone, baking cakes and hand delivering them herself, as she focuses on safety and following current guidelines.

As part of this, she only offers contactless deliveries and there is also a cap on the number of orders available.

Available to order online with O’Caykx are:

Get in touch with O’Caykx

The deliveries and virtual classes are a great way to cheer up customers, which is Oyin’s main goal – but it’s also important to help keep O’Caykx going during this challenging time for businesses.

Oyin appreciates all the orders and support O’Caykx has received from customers so far: “We got an order in last week, and the lady said no inscription on the cake, we just wanted to support your business. We thought that was so nice.”

You can get in touch with O’Caykx to discuss weddings cakes or celebration cakes for future events, as Oyin is still able to offer virtual consultations via Zoom or Skype for enquiries.

And you can also pop Oyin any questions you have about current orders: feel free to email her on info@ocaykx.com or via direct message on Facebook.

In the meantime, find out more or place an O’Caykx order online here.