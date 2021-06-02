SPONSORED: Pharmacy launches prescription delivery service in Aberdeen

Ever since pharmacist John Fowlie took over Garthdee Pharmacy in Aberdeen, customer service has been incredibly important to him.

Now, in a further bid to put patients first, Garthdee Pharmacy at 7 Ramsay Crescent in the city has been offering a prescription home delivery service, free of charge to all customers.

It was just a few weeks after the first Covid lockdown when John took over the running of Garthdeee, and introducing a free delivery service was one of his first priorities. Ever since, the personal service has been popular with customers and, despite lockdown easing, the delivery service will remain.

© Supplied by Garthdee Pharmacy

John explained: “We are aware that for many people, especially those with mobility issues, that getting to the pharmacy can be a problem.

“Our service is open to everyone, regardless of their circumstances and it means that patients can get their medicines without having to leave home as we collect the prescription from the medical practice, dispense it in the pharmacy and then deliver it to their door. This service is also totally free of charge.”

The pharmacist said that the prescription collection and delivery service has been “really popular” and has made patients’ lives easier. During the pandemic, the new delivery service was a godsend to many vulnerable people across Aberdeen.

He added: “The pharmacy has been open, and we have been delivering throughout the pandemic which has really helped those shielding and vulnerable. It has also helped reduce the risk of infection as patients have had to make fewer journeys.”

Introducing this free home delivery service is just one of many improvements that customers of Garthdee Pharmacy have benefited from since it was taken over in April 2020. The whole of the interior of the chemist has undergone a massive refit, which has been welcomed by visiting patients who all admire the new look.

The added benefit of a new spacious consulting room has also meant that patients can consult the pharmacist and ask for expert advice, in private, something that was not possible before. The new consulting room has also been the location for flu vaccinations which were administered at Garthdee for the first time at the end of last year.

John explained that there are even more plans to improve patient care: “This year we hope to develop that service further and offer even more people the convenience of getting their flu vaccine from their local pharmacy.”

It is clear that investment is a top priority to John and his dedicated team of staff at Garthdee, and that is simply because they pride themselves “on putting patients first” and “always aim to offer a first class service”.

If you would like to arrange for your prescription to be collected and home delivered from Garthdee Pharmacy, you can call 01224 318689 or visit the website here.