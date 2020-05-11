SPONSORED: Order your favourite ready meals from Hudsons Catering

Like many other local businesses, Aberdeenshire-based wedding and corporate event caterer Hudsons Catering has had to significantly adapt during the ongoing global pandemic.

With all events cancelled and the subsequent loss of income this entailed, the company prioritised looking after clients whilst also supporting the local community and offering job security for employees.

So, noticing the challenges caused by panic buying in supermarkets and a shortage of home delivery slots for those in self-isolation, they decided to put their expertise in event catering to good use.

They’re now offering ready meals, freshly made by their expert team. These are available to order online for collection or delivery to the local community in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire.

Popular ready meal options include:

Beef olives with oatmeal

Crispy chilli beef with rice

Macaroni cheese

Fisherman’s pie

These ready meals and home bakes utilise the same fresh, local products that Hudsons Catering has relied on during its many years of event catering.

The business works ‘hand in glove’ with their producers – not least of which are Barra Berries, Forest Farm Dairy, Castleton Farm Shop, Katy’s Eggs, Big Beefy’s Biltong and All About Lemons, to name just a few.

Together they are managing to raise awareness of the incredible produce available in the North East.

A community effort

Ann Milne, Executive Chef at Hudsons Catering, highlighted how much they are enjoying getting to know the local community better and ensuring that those who cannot get out of the house receive freshly prepared, good quality and nutritional food.

She said: “The feedback has been fantastic. People seem to really appreciate what we’re doing. Giving them food they recognise and love with the added attraction of supporting local businesses and producers – it’s a win-win”.

Suki Hudson, Company Director at Hudsons Catering, stated: “There’s something heart-warming about being able to help ourselves survive by helping others!

“Having started this company in the North East nearly 40 years ago we want to give something back – and if our wonderful clients and their friends can spread the word, what a boost.”

Hudsons are also partnering with charity Meals for the NHS, who help to provide meals for NHS staff fighting COVID-19.

Hudsons are delighted to be helping this charity and fuelling front-line hospitals workers in Aberdeen, with 250 meals made by its small kitchen team distributed last week to local hospitals.

Order local produce, groceries, ready meals and home bakes online here. Follow Hudsons Catering on Facebook for the latest updates.