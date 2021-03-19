SPONSORED: Open up to a brighter future with exciting career guide

Has lockdown left you feeling unfulfilled by your current post or looking for a new career?

Career 21 is the Evening Express’ and Press and Journal’s must-read guide if you are looking for new, job related challenges in 2021.

Packed with opportunities for people who are looking to switch career paths or move up the ladder, as well as those who are just starting out, Career 21 offers both guidance and inspiration.

Inside, you will find information about job opportunities and apprenticeships across different industries and you can learn about companies who are actively recruiting for roles right now.

The following companies have worked alongside the Evening Express and Press and Journal to put together this handy guide which could be the boost you need to make changes to your job and, ultimately, your life.

You can find the Career 21 guide in today’s (19 March) Evening Express and Press and Journal.

Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace (RCCW)

Raeburn Christie Clark and Wallace are looking to the future as they emerge from the crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Due to a continuing increase in volume of work, they are currently recruiting for a number of positions across the firm and their branch network, including a number of senior legal positions, which include:

Residential Conveyancing Solicitor, based in the Aberdeen Property Shop

Commercial Conveyancing Solicitor, based in their Plot Sales Team in the Albyn Place Office

Commercial Conveyancing Paralegal, based in the Albyn Place Office

Private Client Solicitor, based in our Albyn Place Office

Private Client Paralegal, based in our Albyn Place Office

Property Consultant, based in our Inverurie Office

Residential Conveyancing Solicitor, based in our Inverurie/Ellon Office

Property Administrator, based in our Aberdeen Property Office

If you are interested in developing your career in the legal sector, visit the RCCW website, or email Michelle.Stevens@raeburns.co.uk.

The Shore Porters Society

Since 1498, Shore Porters have been looking after the prized possessions of their valued clients.

From their offices in Aberdeen and Richmond on Thames, they offer the following services:

Local, national and international removals.

Commercial and Office relocations.

Long and short term household storage.

A weekly, UK wide part load service.

Industrial storage and yard space.

Office and warehouse facilities to rent.

Due to continued growth within the company, the following vacancies have arisen to join their team:

Management trainees, based in Aberdeen & Richmond on Thames

Removal Drivers & Porters

All applications by email with CV and cover letter should be sent to: hello@shoreporters.com.

Visit the Shore Porters Society website, or call 01224 569569 for more information.

VSA

Can you help change lives?

Working in social care is a hugely rewarding career, where you can help change the lives of vulnerable children and adults. VSA is looking for motivated and compassionate individuals to join its team.

It has a variety of roles available and can offer full and part-time contracts across its services, ranging from Team Leaders, Support Workers, General Assistants, and Relief Support Workers.

If you are looking for a new job opportunity or thinking of a career change, VSA would love to hear from you.

Benefits of working for VSA include:

Modern Apprentice Scheme

SQA Qualifications

Competitive Salary

Visit the VSA website and start your journey today.

Peridot Recruit Limited

Ever since it was set up in 2019, this Aberdeen based recruiter as offered an alternative to organisations who not only want to recruit, but retain, staff.

This is because Peridot Recruit Limited only charges one flat fee for its expertise and support, so there is nothing else to pay once your recruit is appointed.

Owner Edward explained: “We are not like a traditional recruitment firm; we are an online recruitment advertiser.

“Peridot Recruit Limited does not charge a commission, instead we charge one fixed price so it is cost effective meaning you can hire as many candidates as you want with just one advert.”

If you are seeking a cost-effective solution in recruiting for your business, contact Peridot Recruit Limited on 0333 577 0788 or find out more on their website.