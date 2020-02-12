SPONSORED: Oor Wullie is making a special stop in Aberdeen with new show

Jings, Crivvens, Help Ma Boab! Scotland’s cheekiest spiky-haired scamp is coming to His Majesty’s Theatre in March!

Join Oor Wullie and the rest of the gang from Auchenshoogle in a brand new musical adventure celebrating over 80 years as Scotland’s most beloved comic strip.

A superb cast brings the story to life, includes Martin Quinn as Oor Wullie.

Martin is no stranger to the Granite City with one of his earliest roles being in 2012’s Lemon Tree Christmas show, “It Wasn’t Me It Was Goldilocks”, where he played Baby Bear.

Since then he has added many roles to his CV including Peter Gynt at The National Theatre, Passing Places at Dundee Rep/Citizens theatre, and Limmy’s Show!

The brilliant ensemble cast includes Ann Louise Ross as PC Murdoch, Dan Buckley and Grant McIntyre as Fat Boab and Wee Eck, Leanne Traynor as town bully Basher Mackenzie, Irene Macdougall, Bailey Newsome, Leah Byrne, George Drennan, and Eklovey Kashyap complete this fantastic ensemble.

The show opened over the festive period in Dundee where it received rave reviews.

The Herald commended the production’s “neat comic writing” and “a lovely score, with some catchy tunes and rip-roaring songs”, and industry bible The Stage said its “hit status north of the border is all but assured. If wider audiences can be convinced, the template for success on the level of past Rep hit Sunshine On Leith is there”.

Martin Quinn said: “If Oor Wullie was going to be put on stage, I think this was the way to do it.”

Oor Wullie The Musical tells how schoolboy Wahid helps Oor Wullie recover his stolen bucket from Basher MacKenzie.

Oor Wullie is presented by Dundee Rep and Selladoor Worldwide. Adapted for the stage by Scott Gilmour and Claire McKenzie for Noisemaker. Directed by Andrew Panton with set and costume design by Kenneth Macleod.

Get your tickets to Oor Wullie The Musical at the Aberdeen Performing Arts website.