SPONSORED: Online workshops will make your business a LinkedWinner!

It’s far from business as usual for many companies just now, but it’s the ideal time to learn new skills that will help promote your business for the future.

Hibiscus Media and Events has been running their LinkedWin! training in person for a while but when the lockdown came into effect Stacy Edghill was quick to adapt.

“It was something that was in the works already but when this all began I moved the workshop online at the start of the lockdown,” she explained, “and it was initially just going to be a one-off.

“However, it turned out to be very popular and I’m now running free LinkedWin! sessions on Wednesdays and an additional paid-for workshop on a Thursday which is called LinkedWin! – LinkedIn Training for Business Professionals.

“All of the sessions are held as Zoom meetings so that everyone can participate and interact.”

For Stacy, continuing to offer these workshops during the lockdown is giving businesses a helping hand.

“I think people have more time to spend on learning more about LinkedIn, and they have more time to be on LinkedIn.

“It’s also helping people and their businesses stay visible.”

While Stacy believes all social media platforms have their place in the marketing of a business, she sees LinkedIn as offering something a bit different.

“With Facebook or Instagram, you get the best response for your business from company pages, whereas on LinkedIn, a personal page can help you reach more people for your business.

“I first learned the phrase ‘people buy from people’ when I was a trainee travel agent years ago and I’ve never forgotten it – in fact, I use it all the time in my workshops because over the years I’ve seen it proven time and time again.

“So with LinkedWin! I tell people to let customers or clients get to know you – whether you have used LinkedIn before or not.”

The feedback, both directly and through participants of the sessions referring others to take part (including Stacy being asked to run the sessions for business networks), has been great and Stacy said she feels that they would suit anyone with any level of LinkedIn experience – even none.

“There’s a lot of value in the free sessions and people either feel they’ve learned all they personally need to know to set up and manage their profile effectively, or they sign up for the Thursday session to deepen their knowledge.

“In the Thursday sessions, not only do I go through what people’s profiles should include, how to post effectively etc… I also let them work on them within the session and I offer advice and feedback throughout.”

And the online sessions won’t end when the lockdown gets lifted.

“I’m getting interest from across the globe so it’s definitely something I will be continuing going forward.”

To find out more about the sessions, as well as the other services offered by Hibiscus Media and Events, visit their website.