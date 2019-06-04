SPONSORED: Offers over £500,000: Five bedroom executive detached home in Aberdeen

7 Macaulay Place is a five bedroom executive detached home located in an intimate cul-de-sac of eight properties in Aberdeen.

Served with gas central heating (hive control) and double glazing, this fantastic property is for sale in move-in condition.

Offering spacious living and bedroom accommodation combined with a generous south facing rear garden, this is an ideal family home with a range of amenities on the doorstep including the local community centre, library, Airyhall Primary School, shops and Post Office.

Description:

From the welcoming entrance hallway which boats a cupboard and WC cloakroom, most of the ground floor is entered.

The elegant lounge features bay window frontage, living flame gas fire and double Georgian styled doors to the dining room. Ideal for formal occasions, the dining room is filled with natural light.

The dining kitchen overlooks the south facing garden with patio doors leading out. Fitted with an attractive range of base and wall units together with integrated appliances including microwave, oven, gas hob, fridge and dishwasher.

The adjoining utility room includes the washing machine, tumble dryer and freezer with two large cupboards and leads into the generous double garage. Completing the ground floor is the 5th double bedroom.

Upstairs, the large master bedroom benefits from twin double built in wardrobes, bay window frontage and a luxurious en-suite shower room.

A further three double bedrooms each benefit from built in wardrobes and are served by the sizeable family bathroom comprising vanity unit storage and shelving, separate bath and shower.

Outside, the front garden is laid with grass and flower beds while the rear is fully enclosed to provide a safe environment for children and pets. Extensively laid to lawn with the south facing aspect providing all day sun.

A large driveway leads to the double garage with twin up and over doors, power and light.

Key details:

Executive Detached Dwelling

5 Double Bedrooms/Master En-suite

South Facing Garden

2 Public Rooms

Driveway and Double Garage

Contact: Anderson Bain on 01224 456789.