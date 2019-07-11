SPONSORED: Offers over £134,995: Two bedroom flat in Ferryhill

5a Bank Street is a two bedroom first floor flat in move-in condition in the Ferryhill area of Aberdeen.

Presented in move-in condition throughout, this stylish flat would be a lovely started home for a first time buyer, young family or couple. The modern benefits include WiFi controlled electric heating, new double glazing and a modern kitchen and bathroom.

Description:

The super accommodation comprises: a carpeted stairway leads to the inner hallway; the exceptionally bright lounge with ample space for both dining and living furniture. The modern kitchen is fitted with an array of contrasting wall and base units.

The two double bedrooms are both of great size and both boast ample wardrobe space. The attractive shower room is neutral in décor and is fitted with a white two-piece suite, including a separate shower unit.

Externally there is a shared drying green and private store. On-street parking is available by way of permit.

The key details:

First Floor Flat

Two Double Bedrooms

Immaculate Presentation

City Centre Location

WiFi Controlled Electric Heating and Double Glazing

Contact: Anderson Bain on 01224 456789.