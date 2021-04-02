SPONSORED: Offers over £115,000: Two bedroom semi-detached house in Rosehearty

3 Dingwall Street is a two double bedroom semi-detached house in Rosehearty, on the north east coast.

The property has been extensively upgraded and equipped. It’s suitable for those working from home or retired, and the improvement records are with the selling agents.

Property description

The ground floor offers a living room with dining room on open plan, providing ample space for dining tables and chairs.

Then it’s through to the shower room and to the kitchen. The kitchen is fitted with wall mounted and base level units with white goods being included in the sale, but no guarantee stands for their working order.

Off the kitchen is the utility room, then there’s an exterior door to the fully enclosed rear garden.

Upstairs there are two double bedrooms with bedroom one offering a large walk-in cupboard.

This property was recently reduced from £135,000. Offers over £115k considered.

The peaceful coastal village of Rosehearty offers amenities including a modern community school. The property is ideally situated for commuting to Fraserburgh, Peterhead, St. Fergus, Mintlaw, Ellon or Aberdeen. NE College branches are in Fraserburgh (5 miles away) and Aberdeen (40 miles away).

Key details

Double glazing throughout

Electric central heating

Coal fire

Secure walled rear garden

Attached garage

Driveway leads to outbuildings.

Contact

Seller Telephone: 01738 441244

Email: property@brown-mcrae.co.uk

Contact the Brown & McRae Fraserburgh office on 01346 515797.