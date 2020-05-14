SPONSORED: North East Scotland College takes Fraserburgh open day online

North East Scotland College is preparing to welcome prospective students to its first online open day.

The Fraserburgh Campus is hosting the virtual event on Tuesday 19 May from 4-7pm.

The move online follows the postponement of the planned open day in March due to the national response to the Coronavirus outbreak. The City Campus and Altens Campus dates went ahead as scheduled prior to restrictions being implemented.

Participants are invited to drop in virtually to view all that Fraserburgh Campus has to offer and to be guided by members of the lecturing and support teams, who will be available to provide advice and answer any questions on courses or life at college.

Neil Cowie, NESCol Principal, said: “We are passionate about giving every individual the best chance to fulfil their potential in an engaging and supportive learning environment.

“The virtual open day is an excellent opportunity for our teams to showcase the college and ensure prospective students have the guidance they need to make the right choice for their future. Whilst the college’s buildings are closed, our work continues and we look forward to welcoming everyone who joins this online event.

“As NESCol continues to innovate across the curriculum, bringing new subjects and progressive opportunities for students, there are wonderful possibilities waiting to be explored. With applications open for the new academic year, our team are on hand to support students as they take the important next steps towards a bright and fulfilling future.

”The virtual open day will feature a variety of ways to engage with College teams, including live chat and a call-back option.”

What’s on offer at Fraserburgh Campus

The online event will include a focus on new Higher National qualifications on offer at Fraserburgh, adding to the broad range of advanced courses designed in partnership with industry experts and employers.

Higher National Certificate (HNC) and Higher National Diploma (HND) courses provide practical skills and the theoretical understanding employers are seeking.

HNCs are equivalent to SCQF Level 7 / Year 1 of university and usually take one year to complete.

HNDs are equivalent to SCQF Level 8 / Year 2 of university and usually take two years to complete

Some HNCs allow direct entry into year two of a university degree programme, whilst HNDs can allow direct entry to year three. This varies from course to course and with each university, but NESCol has many agreements in place which our students take advantage of.

School leavers with Highers planning to leave at the end of S5 could complete a HNC or HND qualification at college and then enter university, completing the degree a year earlier than if they had decided to stay on at school for S6.

Courses in the spotlight at the Fraserburgh Campus virtual open day include:

HND Business with Digital Marketing (Full-time, 2 years)

Gain a strong base of essential business skills with online marketing techniques and know-how. Includes economics, accounting, management and digital and social media. This course offers many options for progression to a wider range of related degree level courses.

HNC Soft Tissue Therapy (Full-time, 1 year)

Develop the range of knowledge and skills necessary to work as a Soft Tissue Therapist and gain an industry-recognised qualification. Progress to a HND in Sport Therapy, a degree in Sport Therapy or employment as a Soft Tissue Therapist.

HNC Childhood Practice (Full-time, 1 year)

Develop the essential knowledge and understanding relating to working as a practitioner in this field. Upon completion, you are eligible to register with the Scottish Social Services Council (SSSC) at practitioner level. A mandatory placement opportunity is provided to students who demonstrate appropriate skills and values.

Shell Engineering Scheme (New format, sponsored full-time, 2 years)

This fast track sponsored engineering programme has been refreshed to reflect the broader range of skills and qualifications the industry is demanding. Mechanical, electrical and instrumentation skills are delivered five days a week. Four full-time qualifications are delivered with a leadership qualification and industrial placements.

Sign up here for more information about all full time courses on offer from NESCol’s curriculum and support teams.