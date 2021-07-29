SPONSORED: North East Scotland College courses open for applications

North East Scotland College courses are now open for applications. You could start studying after the summer break! Here’s what you need to know about securing your place.

North East Scotland College (NESCol) starts a new session on 30 August, and spaces are still available on some of its courses.

There’s lots to decide and learn about. First off, you’ll have to pick from the wide range of available North East Scotland College courses. Guidance on funding and travel will likely be helpful, too.

You may also want to learn more about the facilities and different campuses, located in Aberdeen City Centre, Altens and Fraserburgh.

Luckily the NESCol team is there to guide prospective students through the process. You can attend a live NESCol application workshop, which take place Wednesdays from 10am to noon.

Or you can speak to an advisor throughout the week via the NESCol LiveChat function.

Don’t miss NESCol’s Virtual Clearing Week

There are plenty of opportunities to find out more before you apply to North East Scotland College courses.

Not least of which is the college’s Virtual Clearing Week, running from 9 August. This will give you the chance to speak to subject specialists.

Clearing Week coincides with the issuing of exam certificates by the SQA. It will provide an opportunity for those receiving results to finalise plans and secure a spot on courses starting after the summer holidays.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “Although provisional results were issued to school pupils prior to the summer break, we know a number of school leavers are in the process of making final decisions about their plans for the year ahead and receiving the exam certificate on 10 August will be a prompt for many to take that next step.

“Our Virtual Clearing Week was very successful last year in providing support and advice at such a crucial time.

“Friendly and knowledgeable teams will be on hand to provide guidance and to make the process of joining NESCol a smooth and welcoming one.”

Advisors will be available to answer general queries and offer advice on the application process throughout Clearing Week. You can also book an appointment with academic staff to discuss specific North East Scotland College courses. These are available on August 10 or 11, between 10am and 3pm.

Plus, a dedicated phone hotline will be available 01224 612301 from 9 August to respond to general enquiries.

The benefits of North East Scotland College courses

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie adds: “Our curriculum is constantly evolving, with new and updated courses developed to meet the needs of industry and give students the best chance of rewarding careers.

“We also continue to innovate in course delivery to ensure an engaging and nurturing experience for all of our students.

“The new session promises to be an exciting time for students and staff, with opportunities and a real sense of energy about everything we have planned.

“Our focus is on ensuring everyone has the chance to fulfil their potential with NESCol and find the course that is right for them.”

Ready to find out more about North East Scotland College courses? Book an appointment with an advisor to make the most out of NESCol’s Virtual Clearing Week 2021.