SPONSORED: New venue for upcoming North East Business Showcase

The North East Business Showcase will now be held at Pittodrie Stadium, following the closure of an Aberdeen hotel.

Originally planned to take place at the Treetops, the event on Wednesday March 25 will take place at the home of Aberdeen Football Club.

A spokesperson for organisers Ideas in Partnership Ltd explained: “We have worked very hard to secure a new venue and we are delighted that Aberdeen Football Club’s catering and events partner, Sodexo, and their Pittodrie Events Sales Team have helped us ensure that the event will go ahead as planned and create even more interest.”

The North East Business Showcase has now over 65 confirmed stands and both the Business Breakfast with Grant Keenan and the Business Lunch with Dr Liz Cameron, OBE are filling up fast.

The Business Breakfast is sponsored by Stronachs LLP and Ewan Neilson, a partner and Head of the Energy Team at Stronachs LLP, said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Business Breakfast and taking a stand at the event as we actively encourage entrepreneurship and Stronachs LLP has had a long record in Aberdeen of supporting the business community.”

The North East Business Showcase started life as a conversation at a networking event and has grown into a successful exhibition of some of the many businesses in the area.

Carolyn Maniukiewicz, director at Ideas In Partnership Ltd, added: “The event is proving very popular, with a lot of different companies exhibiting for the first time.

“And we are delighted that West Lothian Chamber of Commerce is taking a stand and bringing along several businesses from that area who are looking to break into the North East Market. “

Ideas in Partnership Ltd has been doing work in the Livingston and wider West Lothian area to show what the north-east has to offer.

Michael Field, Managing Director of Workflo, said: “As a business, we’re obviously new to Aberdeen and I’m sure we can learn from other businesses as they can equally learn about what we have to offer them.

“Events like The North East Business Showcase are the beating heart of the local business economy and we enthusiastically embrace the opportunity to get involved and show businesses and organisations how we can work to help them streamline their processes.”

For the first time, Joint Force Alba will be in attendance. They are a recruitment company that helps find jobs for former servicemen and women.

The North East Business Showcase will represent all sectors of business and will provide a platform for networking, business development and learning.

And the showcase will be a chance to support a worthy charity.

Carolyn added: “Our chosen charity for the event is The British Heart Foundation, which we hope our exhibitors and visitors see as a worthy cause.”

For a full list of stallholder, go to the NEBS website or the Ideas in Partnership website.

And to book a place or to take one of the few remaining stands visit the NEBS website.