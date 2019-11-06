SPONSORED: New Inverurie gym features unique functional fitness area

With state-of-the-art facilities and unique classes, the newly opened Energie Fitness gym in Inverurie offers a fun and exciting workout.

An Energie Fitness membership starts from just £24.99 per month and will get you access to facilities featuring the latest cardiovascular and resistance machines, and a fully stocked free weight area.

This includes two half-racks with Olympic lifting platform, a squat rack, benches and dumbbells from 2.5kilos to 50kilos, with an extra set of middle weights between 10 and 32.5kilos.

Then there’s the functional fitness area called The Yard, which is the place to go for a fun but effective whole body workout.

It features six Ricky Hatton punching bags (some of the team recently completed training at Rick Hatton Academy in Manchester!), a TrX frame, slam balls and more.

It’s a really unique space that’ll make working out fun and interesting – and as it incorporates body weight and combat training, it’s suitable for all levels.

“Fighting FIT is our exclusive Yard class. Our signature boutique class experience uses simple boxing combinations, plyometric exercises and suspension training moves to maximise your effort levels in an awesome class not to be missed!” says Gill, Membership Manager.

Elsewhere in the new gym, you’ll find the Mind and Body Studio offering a mix of pilates and yoga classes, ideal for stretching out, toning and reducing stress.

And finally there’s the Studio offering all other classes, from Energie Pump and Energie Cycle to Zumba. In total, there are 48 weekly classes to choose from at Energie Fitness.

A welcoming gym

Throughout the exciting new state-of-the-art gym, you’ll benefit from a friendly and welcoming atmosphere.

It helps that there’s always someone on hand to offer support and motivation, if you’d like it, thanks to the expert Energie Fitness team.

As well as owners Nick and Gill who run the club, there’s also a Fitness Manager and four personal trainers who all bring different specialities (like strength and conditioning) to the table.

Alongside the group classes on offer, members can also book in for personalised one-to-one PT sessions for a workout targeted to their specific goals.

Energie Fitness Inverurie will be open Mondays to Fridays 6am to 10pm, and Saturday and Sunday 7am to 5pm. Facilities also include ample parking, changing facilities and wheelchair access.

Find out more about facilities and memberships at Energie Fitness Inverurie online here.