SPONSORED: NESCol launches Clearing Week 2020 for final student places

North East Scotland College (NESCol) has announced that its Clearing Week 2020 is set to take place from 3 – 7 August.

Anyone interested in applying for a place on one of a range of full-time courses starting in September is invited to book an appointment during this online event.

Friendly advisors will be available to answer general queries and talk prospective students through the application process during the week, and academic staff will be able to answer course-specific queries during appointments from Thursday 6 August.

A dedicated ‘hotline’ will also be available on Tuesday 4 August (SQA exam results day) and Wednesday 5 August.

NESCol Principal Neil Cowie said: “We appreciate that this is an anxious time for many and starting a full-time course can be daunting so we’ve created this event to make sure that anyone with concerns can find the answers they need to reassure them well before the new academic session starts.

“Everyone is welcome to make an appointment or get in touch using the hotline – whether they are a school leaver looking for options or someone looking to upskill, enhance their CV or change career.

“After the success of our virtual events over the summer we’re continuing that approach for our clearing week, with a range of online options to contact our teams. By phone, online chat and email we will be able to provide support, advice and guidance.”

Appointments to speak to an advisor or member of academic staff during the event can be booked now on the NESCol Clearing page. On Tuesday 4 and Wednesday 5 August (10am – 3pm both days) the dedicated clearing hotline number will be 01224 612301.

Applications for full-time courses starting in September remain open throughout the summer and are being processed in the usual way. Further information on the options available and online applications can be found on the NESCol website.

Those with confirmed places will be able to enrol online from the start of August with teaching commencing on 7 September. This revised date for teaching, two weeks later than originally scheduled, is part of a number of measures being introduced in response to the Scottish Government route map for moving out of lockdown.

The health, safety and wellbeing of students, staff and visitors remains the main priority and plans are based on evolving national guidance.

Mr Cowie continued: “The College is committed to providing the highest quality experience for students and to ensuring an engaging, nurturing environment. The energy of the NESCol community has come to the fore in the challenging circumstances of recent months and building on that will be a focus in the new session.”

Other measures for the opening months of the term include:

A blended approach to learning and teaching, with courses delivered online for the majority of students. Digital learning will be supported through the distribution of devices and 4G internet provision where required.

Access to College campuses will be restricted to students in priority groups, including those in practical subject areas, on a limited basis.

Where access to buildings is permitted, social distancing guidance will be followed. This will reduce capacity in all areas and require the introduction of one-way routes. Guidance on Personal Protective Equipment, including facemasks, will also be adhered to.

A number of other considerations are being taken into account as part of comprehensive plans being developed for the new academic year. These range from transport provision and facilities management to liaison with awarding bodies and the development of additional online learning resources.

Further details will be shared with students, staff and stakeholders as they are finalised. Frequently Asked Questions in relation to the new academic year are available here.

Make an appointment with an advisor or find out more about NESCol’s Clearing Week 2020.