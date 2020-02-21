SPONSORED: Need a new lunch spot? Check out this hidden gem in Aberdeen

Tucked away in Hazlehead Crescent, hidden gem BLT is the perfect place to enjoy a catch-up and a bite to eat.

The friendly and inviting café can sometimes prove a little tricky to find if you’re unfamiliar with the area, but don’t let the one way street put you off – you’ll be glad to discover its delicious and fresh food!

Owner Diane opened the café two and half years ago, but wishes she’d done it earlier. Her passion is clear to see in the home baked goodies that fill the menu.

Diane bakes everything fresh each day, so no matter when you visit you’ll find delicious homemade cakes and traybakes like strawberry cheesecake, Malteser slices and scones.

You’ll also regularly see seasonal specials like a Crème Egg traybake up for grabs.

The café serves a variety of freshly made sandwiches, bagels, baguettes, wraps and more, with various fresh fillings to choose from. There are also BLT specials if you fancy a treat, including the Viva Espana consisting of chicken and chorizo in a red pesto mayonnaise.

Sandwich and traybake platters are also made to order, if you’re looking for outside catering for a business meeting or other event.

BLT is open for breakfast, lunch and teas (hence the name!), with take away breakfasts available for anyone on the go and a delivery service on offer too.

But, it’s very much a community café so although you can take food to go, you’re more than welcome to relax, enjoy a natter and take your time as you eat or drink. You can make an advance booking for small group sit-ins, if you’re planning ahead.

You’ll find BLT at 5 Hazlehead Crescent, Aberdeen. It’s open Monday and Tuesday 8am till 2pm, Wednesday to Friday 8am till 3pm and Saturday 9am till 2pm.

Follow BLT on Facebook or Instagram for mouth-watering sneak peeks at Diane’s latest bakes and specials. Ready to book? Call 01224 311184 to find out more.