SPONSORED: Must-have autumn homeware from the Bon Accord Centre

With the leaves beginning to change colour and darker nights drawing in, it’s time to start looking at autumn/winter homeware trends.
Add a touch of style to your home with a selection of accessories from Aberdeen’s Bon Accord Centre.
With a range of shops including John Lewis, Marks & Spencer, Laura Ashley and Next, the popular venue has something for everyone.
Why not update your current interior decor with a trendy copper lamp, or add a personal touch to your kitchen with a speckled initial mug? The choices are endless.
Here are some of the must-have homeware options available at the Bon Accord centre now:
1 Leopard print duvet set
Take a nap on the wild side with this chic leopard print duvet set.
House by John Lewis Leopard Duvet Cover Set, £25-55
2 Round accent cushion
Add a burst of sunshine to your bed or sofa with this statement cushion.
House by John Lewis Round Jersey Cushion, £10
3 Oslo side table
Tap into the Scandi trend with this contemporary side table.
Oslo Side Table, Next £85
4 Abstract print cushion
This knitted, textural cushion will make your sofa look extra cosy on autumn nights.
Tufted Abstract Blocks Cushion, Next £18
5 Woven storage unit
Practical and stylish – this on-trend woven storage unit ticks all the boxes!
Woven Two Drawer Storage Unit, Next £60
6 Copper lamp
A sophisticated and simple way to add a copper accent to any room.
House by John Lewis Tony Task Lamp, John Lewis £30
7 Initial mug
Put a personal stamp on your kitchen with initial mugs for the whole family.
White Speckled Initial Mug, New Look £4.99
8 Velvet cushion
The pom poms give this luxe velvet cushion a fun, whimsical edge.
Pom Pom Velvet Blush Cushion, Laura Ashley £45
9 Knitted tassel throw
Add some trendy texture to your sofa by draping this tassel throw over the armrest.
Gable Knitted Tassel Grey Throw, Laura Ashley £75
10 Limited edition candle
Create a cosy atmosphere in your home with a scented candle.
Be Thankful Limited Edition Candle, Yankee £23.99
