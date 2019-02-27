SPONSORED: M&S Aberdeen reveals Holly’s Must-Have collection

Holly’s latest Must-Have collection has launched in M&S Aberdeen.

Denim takes centre stage in the edit, as Holly handpicks her favourite denim-inspired separates for Marks & Spencer.

The 16-piece edit includes some of Holly’s much-loved shapes and styles; from the denim midi dress and button through skirt, to the rich navy jumpsuit and frill detail denim shirt.

Holly commented: “This edit has been really fun to pull together, I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in a high waisted skinny jean at the weekend.

“The pieces in this edit are really versatile but are super stylish too.

“I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together – effortless but with a cooler edge!

“If top-to-toe denim isn’t for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season.”

Mixed in with Western-inspired accessories and some key outfit essentials, such as the classic skinny jean and the statement tee; this Must-Have edit takes Spring in a fresh new direction, for an elevated every-day look.

Rachel Rankine, store manager at M&S Aberdeen said: “We’re so excited to be one of the stores selected to launch the latest selection of Holly’s Must-Haves.

“The collections have been incredibly popular, and we know our shoppers will love the new denim picks.”

Holly’s Must-Have collection is now available in M&S Aberdeen, as well as online.

For more information on Holly’s Must-Haves head to the Marks & Spencer website.